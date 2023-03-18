Since mid-March, the temperature in Henan has been on a “roller coaster” mode. The temperature has ranged from 30°C to single digits, and the temperature difference is so large that “a pair of long johns can’t cover you with heat”.

What is even more exaggerated is that on March 16, many places in Henan also ushered in peach blossom snow in March. The monitoring of the Provincial Meteorological Observatory showed that from 20:00 on March 15th to 16:00 on the 16th, Sanmenxia, ​​Luoyang, Jiaozuo, Jiyuan, Zhengzhou, Pingdingshan, Some counties and cities in Nanyang and other places experienced moderate to heavy rain and snow, and local blizzards.

The rain and snow weather process this time is mainly the result of the combined effect of low-level southward cold air and strong southerly warm and humid air flow. On the 15th, the cold air southward caused a sudden drop in temperature.A cold air cushion is formed near the ground, and the abundant water vapor carried by the strong southerly warm and humid airflow climbs rapidly on the cold cushion, and condensation or sublimation occurs, forming snowfall.

According to reports, in response to the precipitation, cooling and other weather processes, on March 14 and 15, the Henan Provincial Meteorological Bureau issued “Weather Reports” consecutively. On the 16th, the Henan Provincial Meteorological Bureau issued the “Important Weather Warning Report” on icy roads and snowstorms.And organize western Henan, southern Henan and other places to carry out aircraft-ground-air-ground integrated artificial rain (snow) enhancement operations.

The reason for carrying out artificial rainfall is that since the beginning of this year, the precipitation in our province has been significantly less, the temperature is generally high, drought has occurred in some areas, and the level of forest fire danger is relatively high. According to data from the automatic soil moisture monitoring station network at 12 o’clock on March 15, the proportion of 0-10 cm moisture-deficient measuring stations in the province is 55%.

At present, most of the wheat in the province is in the rising stage. This round of rain and snow is conducive to improving soil moisture, increasing moisture and maintaining moisture in wheat fields, and at the same time reducing the level of forest fire danger and improving air quality.