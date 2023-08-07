Suddenly all traffic light parties increase – AfD loses

Accordingly, the SPD can improve by 0.5 percentage points to 19 percent, the Greens also increase by half a percentage point and are now at 14.5 percent. The FDP gains a full percentage point and comes to 7.5 percent.

Pistorius remains at the top of the politician rankings, Linnemann wins

On the other hand, after weeks of gains in the Insa trend, the AfD loses for the ” Bild ‘ one point and ended up with 20.5 percent. The Union rises by half a point (now at 27 percent), while the Left (down 0.5 points to 4.5 percent) falls below the five percent hurdle. If there were a federal election on Sunday, the left would no longer be represented in the Bundestag. The other parties lose a point.

However, little is happening in the ranking of politicians. SPD Defense Minister Boris Pistorius remains at the top, followed by Markus Söder (CSU), Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Sahra Wagenknecht (Linke), Lars Klingbeil (SPD) and Cem in places 2 to 6, as in the last Insa survey Özdemir (Greens). The new CDU general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, made the biggest leap from 11th to 7th place.

