Suecy Callejas questions magistrate Julio Olivo for not knowing the budget presented

Suecy Callejas questions magistrate Julio Olivo for not knowing the budget presented
Mar 13, 2023, 7:29 p.m.

The vice president of the Legislative Assembly, Suecy Callejas, responded forcefully to the statements of magistrate Julio Olivo, in which he stated that he did not know the electoral budget that was presented, nor the process.

“It is worrying that a magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) comes to explain to us that he has no idea what he is doing (…) It is worrying that they express that they do not know the process and still come to talk about it. It is inexcusable that they do not know the budget that they have presented, “said the deputy for Nuevas Ideas. She added that, as public officials, they are obliged to work from the facts and not from assumptions.

On March 2, the Ministry of Finance presented to the Assembly the budget for the 2024 elections, which is $70.2 million out of a total of $89 million requested by the TSE.



