Pembroke Pines Couple Arrested for Human Trafficking and Prostitution Crimes at Miami Springs Hotel

Pembroke Pines Couple Arrested for Human Trafficking and Prostitution Crimes in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, SOUTH FLORIDA – A Pembroke Pines couple has been taken into custody at the Clarion Inn & Suites Miami International Airport hotel in Miami Springs, South Florida, on charges of human trafficking and crimes related to prostitution. Identified as Matthew Daniel Vincent, 30, and Deja Washington, 23, they were apprehended by the Miami Springs Police following an alert by the Human Trafficking Task Force of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, as reported by Telemundo.

The television network’s report does not disclose the age or name of the victim but mentions that she was found in another hotel room and had known the suspects for approximately a month. According to the authorities, Vincent and Washington had allegedly coerced the victim into engaging in sex work, confiscating her earnings and subjecting her to various forms of manipulation.

Among the victim’s obligations, investigators revealed that she was forced to dance in strip clubs in Hallandale Beach and engage in sexual acts with clients, earning an estimated $1,000 per day. The investigation further exposed sexual assault carried out by Vincent and Washington’s involvement in relocating the victim from Kentucky to Miami. Together, they forced her into prostitution and made her strip naked, detectives noted.

Vincent and Washington have been held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since their detention last Friday. They face charges of human trafficking and obtaining profits from prostitution. Vincent also faces charges of coercion in sexual assault and directing another person to engage in prostitution, according to jail records.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer has set Washington’s bail at a total of $18,000 and cautioned her to “stay out of trouble.” Given Vincent’s violent history, including an ongoing parole in Broward County, his bail has been set at $43,000.

During the court proceedings, the judge ordered both defendants to stay away from the victim and instructed them to provide proof of legitimate funds for their bails. The severity of the case highlights the urgent need to combat human trafficking within Miami, an issue that the city has been actively addressing. In fact, Telemundo reports that Miami ranks first in Florida for human trafficking cases, leading to the launch of an initiative in 2021 at the airport to identify and respond to potential situations.

In a related operation, a recent undercover mission in central Florida resulted in the dismantling of a prominent human trafficking network. This operation culminated in the arrest of 219 suspects, shedding light on the pervasive nature of this heinous crime.

As the Pembroke Pines couple awaits their trial, the justice system remains vigilant in its fight against human trafficking and crimes related to prostitution. The arrests serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation and uphold justice within the community.

