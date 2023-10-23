Lionel Messi’s Debut Season in MLS Ends with Loss, Charlotte FC Reaches Playoffs

Lionel Messi’s first season in Major League Soccer (MLS) ended on a disappointing note as his team, Inter Miami, suffered a 1-0 loss to Charlotte FC in their final game. The defeat meant Miami finished outside of playoff contention, while Charlotte secured their first-ever playoff berth.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, Messi had a dream start to his time in Miami. Since his arrival in July, the team went on a club-record 12-game unbeaten streak and clinched their first trophy, the Leagues Cup. However, they failed to secure a win in their last seven games, with Messi missing some matches due to injury.

Coach Gerardo Martino expressed his satisfaction with the team’s overall performance, given their lowly position in the MLS conference when he joined in June. He noted that winning one of the three tournaments they competed in was a significant achievement.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of football’s greatest players, captained Miami in their final game. He showcased his skills with a curling free-kick that was deflected off the crossbar and had a goal disallowed for offside.

Although Miami ended the season in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, Messi had an impressive individual campaign, scoring 11 goals in just 14 games, showcasing his immense talent to the American soccer audience.

The match between Miami and Charlotte drew a crowd of 66,101 spectators, with many attending to catch a glimpse of Messi in action. Despite the loss, his presence undoubtedly added excitement and global appeal to MLS.

As Messi wraps up his debut season in American soccer, fans are already eagerly anticipating his future performances and impact on the league in the upcoming seasons.