Summary of news from Venezuela. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – EntornoInteligente

As it is. Luis Ratti from the TSJ: “We are going to intensify a campaign against the primaries.”

EFE: Luis Ratti assured that the TSJ is studying the request to suspend opposition primaries.

The politician opined that the process called for October is flawed by accepting the participation of politicians disqualified from holding public office, such as María Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles.

-El Nacional: Diosdado Cabello assures that Luis Ratti is unknown to Chavismo.

-La Patilla: HRW rejected Chavismo’s attempts to prevent the primary election from taking place.

-EFE: Despite the pressures of the Chavista dictatorship, the National Primary Commission ratified the validity of the 14 opposition candidacies.

-Cocuyo Effect: More than 217 thousand Venezuelans abroad registered for the primary elections. The CNP specified that, in addition, another 96,921 cases remained in the validation queue and will be reviewed.

-As it is. Capriles: I am willing to support whoever needs to be supported.

-Cocuyo Effect: Capriles continues in primaries but rejects candidate debate at UCAB.

-EFE/El Nacional: Capriles asks the opposition to discuss possible scenarios in the face of threats to the primaries. The applicant sent a letter to Omar Barboza.

The opposition leader reiterated that the Unitary Platform must be “an instrument” to summon those registered in the primaries “to discuss what is happening and where” the process is going. (Photo: We Monitor)

-We monitor: Maduro attacked Capriles, calling him a “ghost”, “demagogue” and “lazy”.

-El Nacional: Peruvian Democrats rejected the political disqualification of María Corina Machado.

-As Is: Group of PCV militants appeal before the TSJ to request an ad hoc meeting. They reject the intervention plan: «The PCV is not subordinated to the PSUV».

-As it is. Maduro also prays: PSUV seeks “electoral miracle” with evangelical groups.

-VOA. Venezuela: organizations urge actions to implement the agreement signed in Mexico.

On Monday night, journalist Vladimir Villegas reported on the efforts being made by the PUD negotiating team in Washington.

-EFE: The US extends the license to export liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela.

-EFE: Nicolás Maduro questions the temporary licenses of the US in the hydrocarbons market.

-As it is. Delcy Rodríguez in Conindustria: Do not bring the economy to the political battle, you will not win.

-La Patilla: Fedecámaras will celebrate its 79th Annual Assembly in Maracaibo from July 20 to 23.

-Hispanic Post. Presidency of Fedecámaras in conflict: candidates measure their closeness with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

According to Hispanopost, the closeness that both candidates claim to have with the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, has a background: no businessman wants the dialogue between Fedecámaras and the Maduro government to be lost. (Photos: Hispanopost)

-El Pitazo: In the Official Gazette adjustment of the price of diesel for the industrial sector.

-breaking latest news One: President of the United Front of Socialist Workers of Bolívar State (Futseb), Bladimir Tremaria, has been missing for 3 days, according to relatives. El Pitazo: Dgcim arrests a trade unionist from the construction sector in Bolívar.

breaking latest news One. Tremaria was last seen on Friday, in San Félix, Bolívar state. (Photo: breaking latest news One)

-El Pitazo: Tachira. Rains in Torbes cause the collapse of two houses and a flood of the river.

-El Nacional: Almost 40 patients are waiting for transplants at JM de los Ríos.

-El Pitazo: Carabobo. Authorities report that the Traki store fire was controlled.

-The World (report). Ronna Rísquez, Venezuelan journalist: “The Tren de Aragua gang expanded throughout America thanks to impunity.”

-The whistle. Barinas: PNB arrests two PDVSA operators at the Santa Inés thermoelectric plant.

-EFE: The FANB affirms that it destroyed three aircraft from Mexico linked to drug trafficking in the last month.

-El Nacional: They find four tied up corpses with multiple shots in the wooded area of ​​Guárico.

-El Nacional: He had been missing since March and was found in a grave in the General del Sur Cemetery.

-The world. NATO: Turkey removes the veto on Sweden and clears the way for its entry into NATO.

Erdogan and Ulf Kristersson greet each other in Vilnius. Turkey says that it has received support in Vilnius for the process of joining the EU, according to a Turkish agency. (Photo: AFP)

-El País: Russia accuses Turkey of breaching its pacts by handing over combatants from Mariupol to Ukraine.

-The country. Joe Biden: “I don’t think Ukraine is ready to join NATO.”

-Reuters: Seven dead and at least 13 wounded after a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid center in Ukraine.

-Reuters: The chief of the Russian General Staff, Gerasimov, appears for the first time in a video since the Wagner mutiny.

-The World: Russia. The Kremlin reveals that the mercenary leader Prigozhin met with Putin after the rebellion.

-AP: Colombian government and extinct FARC dissidents announce a dialogue table.

-AFP: The Supreme Court of Guatemala gave the go-ahead for the Electoral Tribunal to make official the results of the elections.

-As Is: Officialism in El Salvador will propose to re-elect Nayib Bukele.

-AFP: A journalist from the newspaper ‘La Jornada’ is assassinated in Mexico.

-We monitor. Florida subpoenas Zuckerberg to testify for the use of networks by human traffickers.

-AP: The northeast of the United States is preparing for a strong storm that in the state of New York leaves at least one woman dead and several missing.

-EFE: Canada joins the countries that want a moratorium on the controversial underwater mining.

-El País: Feijóo harshly attacks Sánchez in a tense and harsh debate at times.

The world. Sánchez loses his temper in the debate with Feijóo. (Photo: The World)

-The Country: Spain. Maritime Rescue rescues 86 people who were traveling in a canoe located in the south of Gran Canaria.

-EFE: Mark Rutte announces that he is leaving politics after 13 years as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

-EFE: A teenager detained in a UK school after stabbing a teacher.

-The New York Times: A Canadian court decided that this emoji (👍) is a contractual agreement.

The ruling points to what one judge called the “new reality of Canadian society” that the courts will have to deal with.

-The Economist: Defaults will begin to eat away at the profits of the US banks.

-Bloomberg: Operators start the week cautiously awaiting key data.

-EFE: Governor of the FED proposes new standards to avoid the bankruptcy of banks.

-Reuters: Fed officials say the end of the rate hike cycle is near.

-The Economist: Wall Street is preparing for the worst earnings season in 3 years.

-EFE: Wall Street closes in green and the Dow Jones rises 0.62%

-S&P:+0.24%; Dow: +0.62%; Nasdaq:+0.18%.

EFE: AI detectors show bias against writers whose first language is not English.

-El Economista: ‘Hola’ magazine suffers the biggest hack in the history of the heart: the PDF of Tamara and Iñigo’s wedding that is in all WhatsApp groups.

-EFE: Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt as part of the cast of the Formula One film

-AFP: Larry Nassar, convicted of sexually abusing US gymnasts, was stabbed in jail.

-Infobae: Djokovic eliminated Hurkacz and held 100 matches at Wimbledon.

Now Djokovic will play against Andrey Rubkev, in the quarterfinals. (Photo: Brand)

-El Mundo: Wimbledon 2023. Alcaraz knocks down another giant and stands for the first time in the quarterfinals.

-EFE: The New York Times closes its Sports section to publish news in The Athletic.

-El Nacional: Venezuela finished the Central American Games with 158 medals.

-The National. Sonia O’Neill retires from football. The Vinotinto midfielder published a statement on her social networks denouncing the bad treatment she received from some clubs and coaches.

-EFE: Former director of PSG: It is time for Mbappé to leave.

-El Nacional: José Altuve entered the disabled list.

-Final Version: Ronald Acuña leads the list of the most jerseys sold in the MLB.

The native becomes the first Atlanta Braves player to lead the ranking since its first publication in 2010.

-Brand: Vladimir Guerrero is the 2023 Home Run Derby champion.

Greetings,

Today’s edition was prepared by the Editorial Board of Laceiba.

Discomfort

The opposition has not imposed the political agenda for a long time. Today, she is the one that generates the reactions in the ruling party.

Every day it is evident that the Primary becomes more uncomfortable for power. Let Maduro then be the one to finish them, if he so decides, not the opposition. Maduro must be forced to advance his game. We will not spare you the (bad) step.

