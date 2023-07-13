Summer Tourism in Beijing Heats Up, But Reservations Become a Challenge as Demand Soars

Title: Summer Tourism in Beijing Faces “Difficulty of Making Reservations” at Popular Scenic Spots

With the arrival of summer vacation, tourism in Beijing is heating up, attracting tourists from all over the world. However, the demand for reservations at popular scenic spots, including the Forbidden City, has created challenges for tourists. The phenomenon of difficulty in making reservations is not limited to Beijing but is also observed in other cities like Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Xi’an. The increasing popularity reflects the accelerated recovery of consumption and increased market demand, posing new challenges for meeting the surge in tourist demand.

1. High demand surpasses availability:

Tourists planning to visit popular tourist destinations in Beijing, such as the Forbidden City, have reported significant difficulties in obtaining reservations. The situation has led to disappointment and frustration among tourists who had made all the necessary arrangements, including booking air tickets and hotels. The scarcity of tickets has even forced some tourists to abandon their original travel plans.

2. The popularity of cultural and museum venues:

Not only in Beijing but also in other cities like Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Xi’an, popular tourist attractions are experiencing the same issue. For instance, tickets for the Shaanxi History Museum, Terracotta Warriors and Horses, and the performance of “Song of Everlasting Sorrow” in Xi’an are highly sought after. The demand for indoor museums and the National Aquarium has also witnessed a significant surge.

3. Reasons behind the difficulty in making reservations:

The hot demand for reservations can be attributed to the concentrated release of three years’ worth of travel demand. Summer vacation, in particular, has witnessed a rapid growth in booking volume. Additionally, the limited carrying capacity of tourist destinations, especially cultural and museum venues that prioritize safety and tour quality, has contributed to the scarcity of tickets.

4. Measures to address the issue:

To tackle the issue and meet the growing demand, various parties have implemented measures. Municipal parks in Beijing, like the Summer Palace and the Temple of Heaven, have committed to dynamically adjusting the number of tickets released and promptly returning tickets to the ticket pool for refunds. Efforts are also being made to explore lesser-known but equally rewarding leisure resources to divert tourists from overcrowded destinations.

5. Finding alternative solutions:

In response to the challenges faced in securing reservations through official channels, some tourists have resorted to third-party platforms or “scalpers” to obtain tickets. Additionally, travel agencies are offering package deals and special exhibition tickets when individual bookings show “sold out.” However, industry experts emphasize the need for scientific resource allocation, strict law enforcement, and information sharing platforms to combat unethical practices and maintain market integrity.

6. Future improvements in the reservation system:

The increasing popularity of summer travel has prompted stakeholders to consider strategies for enhancing the reservation experience. The gradual rollout of reservation systems at tourist attractions has proven beneficial. By implementing flexible adjustments, improving service quality, and offering personalized experiences, the tourism industry can ensure a smoother reservation process.

The surge in demand for summer tourism in Beijing, accompanied by the “difficulty of making reservations” at popular scenic spots, highlights the importance of addressing the imbalance between supply and demand. Efforts to expand supply, explore alternative leisure resources, and implement a fair and efficient reservation system will contribute to a more enjoyable and fulfilling travel experience for tourists in the future.