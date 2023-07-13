Russia will respond with “all means” to the threat of NATO – Diario La Página

Russia will respond with all the means and methods at its disposal to the challenges and threats identified for its security and its interests after the NATO summit in Vilnius, the results of which show that the Atlantic Alliance has returned to the Cold War schemes, he said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The results of the Vilnius summit will be carefully analysed. Taking into account the identified challenges and threats to Russia’s security and interests, we will respond in a timely and adequate manner using all means and methods at our disposal,” Russian diplomacy said in a statement.

He stressed that Russia will also continue to strengthen its Armed Forces and the country’s defense system.

The ministry considers that the Vilnius summit – which made it clear that Ukraine’s future is in NATO, although without giving deadlines, has created a NATO-Ukraine Council and whose members of the G7 have promised security guarantees to Kiev – “demonstrate that the organization has finally returned to Cold War schemes (…) based on the ideology of dividing the world into “democracy and autocracy”.

In Russia’s view, the West is not ready to tolerate the formation of a multipolar world and intends to defend its hegemony by all available means, including military ones.

Foreign Affairs accused NATO of fomenting “centers of instability”, destroying States and committing “war crimes with impunity”, among other illegal actions.

“Enemy Search”

Inflating the imaginary threat from the east, the United States and its satellites intend to use NATO as the main instrument of hegemony in world affairs, containment of other centers of the emerging multipolar world order. The objective of this policy of “search for enemies” is directed at Russia, “he underlines.

He recalls that at the summit Russia was once again called “the most significant and direct threat to the security of the alliance” and in order to contain the country, NATO increases its military presence near the Russian borders, and “is constantly lowering the threshold for the use of force and strengthening the nuclear component in military planning.

In addition, he adds, NATO continues with “its provocative policy” of expansion and at its center of aspirations “is a greater “natoization” of Ukraine”, which “is destined to play the role of the main consumable in the hybrid war unleashed by NATO with Russia” by not being able to join the Alliance right now.

Russia believes that for “most” countries, what is happening is of “great concern”.

“Security can only be indivisible and cannot be strengthened by ignoring the security of others. As far as the geopolitical plans of Washington and Brussels are extended, the world will not become a “NATO globe”, concludes Moscow.

