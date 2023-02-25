Men from the Quirón Task Force found a mined area made up of a high-powered improvised explosive device, four grenades, nine launching devices and other explosives, apparently installed by members of the ELN, who were in the rural area of ​​the municipality. from Puerto Rondon.

These elements would apparently be used for future terrorist acts against the civilian population and the troops that carry out security operations in this sector.

Soldiers from the anti-explosives group destroyed these artifacts in a controlled manner, complying with all security protocols.

The National Army will establish the corresponding complaints, for the use of highly dangerous explosives, which seek to attack civilians and the Public Force.

Military territorial control operations will continue to be carried out, with the aim of guaranteeing the protection of life, safety and well-being of the civilian population.

Source: National Army

Related