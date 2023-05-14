Sunday 14th May 2023 Sky Cinema, Ashfall

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Ashfall

Disaster movie with the star of ‘Squid Game’. The eruption of Mount Paektu endangers the entire Korean peninsula. A geologist proposes to detonate a nuclear device in the volcano.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

Big shot

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in a cult heist movie. A war veteran gathers a gang of accomplices to rob five Las Vegas casinos on New Year’s Eve.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

But what does the brain tell us

Riccardo Milani directs Paola Cortellesi and a super cast in the blockbuster comedy. Giovanna puts her secret agent skills at the service of her friends to avenge them.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

Karate Kid – The Legend continues

In the wake of the 80s cult, the exciting martial arts challenges with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith are back. A kung-fu master teaches a little boy how to defend himself from bullies

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

black light

Liam Neeson and Aidan Quinn in an action Sky Original. A former federal agent and a journalist risk their lives to unearth a conspiracy involving top FBI officials.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

I am the abyss

Donato Carrisi directs the third thriller from one of his novels. Against the backdrop of Lake Como, the stories of a garbage man, a girl and a woman with a painful past intertwine.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

Mother’s Day

Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman) directs a comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts. Mother’s Day weaves the destinies of 4 women between loves and secrets to hide.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

Suburbicon

George Clooney directs Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a black comedy written by the Coen brothers. 1950s: The arrival of a black family causes chaos in a residential neighborhood.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

Dumb & + Dumb 2

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the sequel to the insane 90s cult. In need of a kidney transplant, Harry embarks on a journey with his friend Lloyd to track down his daughter.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

The Secret – The hidden truths

Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman in a war crimes thriller. USA, 1950s: convinced that she has found her executioner, a woman who survived the concentration camps takes a man hostage.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

Call Jane

Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver in a drama by Phyllis Nagy. 1968: being denied the right to terminate a risky pregnancy, a woman contacts a clandestine organization.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)

Hotel Transylvania 2

The doors of Count Dracula’s ‘monstrous’ hotel reopen. Drac wants to make his nephew Dennis a real vampire and organizes an intensive course for him that is not without risk.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313)