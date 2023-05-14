Expensive rentals, Landini meets students in tents at the Milan state road and is challenged: “No more catwalks” – The video

Not only Elly Schlein, even the presence of Maurizio Landini among the students protesting against high rents raises the tension. Today, May 13, the general secretary of the CGIL met with those who have camped with tents in front of the State University of Milan to denounce the city’s unsustainable rents. But the meeting was interrupted by four guys from the team Change course, who have begun to challenge it by accusing the union of “making catwalks and deceiving workers”. Following a heated confrontation between the two parties, Landini was keen to underline that “we need to extend the protest to the students, clarifying that the counterparty is not us but the government”. Despite an attempt by the secretary of the union to seek dialogue, the students refused and invited him to leave the university.

The defense of the secretary of the CGIL

«Now you were able to say that you exist because you said something in front of a union secretary», replies Landini, explaining that he came to the Statale «because I was in Milan to demonstrate, also to support the students’ battle against high rents». In fact, in the morning there was a procession of trade unions in which the various general secretaries took part. “There is a problem and I held a conference inviting a student and a temporary worker to open it, but it seems to me that the laws are not made by the union but by the governments”, defends Landini. But the students who contested it are not there. For them it is “just an exploitation”. And they add: “We conquer the rights by ourselves, by organizing ourselves together with the class and conflict organizations of this country”. For his part, the secretary of the CGIL acknowledges that “they are right to be angry, but it must be clear who the other party is”. And he lets it be known that he hasn’t regretted his presence at the State Road.

