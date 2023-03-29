The premiere of the film “Lightning Again” was held in Belgrade. Announcing a hilarious film adventure about a prom excursion in Vienna, the actors arrived at the premiere in a red bus.

The official premiere of the long-awaited continuation of Raša Andrić’s cult comedy “Munje” under the name “Munje 05” was held in the large hall of the “MTS Hall”. The huge interest of the audience is confirmed by the fact that both screenings were sold out in record time.

The cast and author’s team arrived at the premiere on a red bus of the Nis Express and in that way hinted at part of the plot in the film whose script is written by Srđan Anđelić. The team led by Sergej Trifunović, Boris Milivojević, Seko Sablić, Maja Mandžuk, Milica Vujović, Dragan Maca Marinković, Miona Marković, Vlado Kovačević appeared before the enthusiastic audience, strengthened by young actors: Ivan Zečević, Marko Pavlović and Stojša Oljačić, as well as well-known rappers Ivan Ivanović Juice and Smoke Mardeljan.

The film “Lightning Again” tells the story of the favorite heroes Pop and Maret, in whose lives nothing much has changed even after so many years. Here and there they dream and do not understand this world. But when Gojko S. steals part of their old hit and lends it to the popular singer Mili Sila, it wakes up our heroes. They embark on a journey and new experiences, with very interesting characters, where they begin a new and unforgettable adventure.

In addition to the original and witty story, just like 2 decades ago, the film “Lightning Again” will be spiced up by recognizable music, which this time is in charge of Prti Bege & Coyote, Wizelj, Coby, Sitzpinker, Sasha, Jarboli, Baby Motorolalo and many others.

See photos from the premiere:



Among the famous people who are big fans of the original “Lightning”, and who appeared at the official premiere of the second part, were Gordan Kičić, Marija Karan, Bojana Stamenov, Savo Milošević, Professor Predrag Marković, Danilo Ikodinović, Andrej Bjelogrlić, Milena Radulović , Andrija Kuzmanović, Zoran Kesi’ and many others.

From March 30, the film will be in regular cinema distribution throughout the country – Novi Sad, Niš (from April 1) and Kragujevac (April 2). The interest is huge, which is why additional dates have been opened for showings. The movie “Munje Opet” will go to regional cinemas on April 5. from Banja Luka, arriving in Podgorica on 08.04.

It is interesting that the film will have its cinema life in Vienna (April 20 and 21), followed by distribution in Germany, Sweden, France, Switzerland.

This is how it was at the press conference:

