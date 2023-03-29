There are 3 i Walks certified by the Italian Touring Club to be discovered this year announced on the occasion of “Do the right thing!”, an event with a focus on sustainable mobility and responsible tourism, and certified through the “Ways and Paths” program, inaugurated in 2020.

Sustainability, authenticity of the tourist experience and usability of the itinerary: these are the elements that have allowed the three paths to win the prestigious certification of the association that has always promoted responsible, slow and conscious tourism.

The 3 Paths certified by the Italian Touring Club to be discovered this year

The three new paths certified by the TCI extend from central to southern Italy: the Via del Nord of the Via di Francesco crosses Tuscany and Umbria for 189 km, stopping off in some of the most iconic Franciscan places – from Chiusi della Verna (AR) to Assisi (PG) -, while with the Cammino di Celestino you descend into Abruzzo, where the route covers a distance of 90km which separates Sulmona (AQ) from Serramonacesca (PE), crossing the evocative panoramas of the Maiella Park. We move completely south to meet the mountainous and wooded landscapes of the Via del Giovane of the Way of San Francesco di Paola, in Calabria: 49 km for a hiking route that extends from San Marco Argentano (CS) to Paola (CS).

The certified paths were selected following an articulated analysis process which, through the investigation of over 200 indicators summarized in the Path Analysis Model (MAC), Evaluate the overall quality of the tourist experience: from signs to mobility, from the usability of tourist resources to the variety of services dedicated to walkers, from the governance of the territory to its promotion, up to the maintenance, cleaning and usability of the route itself.

A model conceived with a dual value, for the traveler and for the territory

Thought from the traveller’s point of view, to guarantee an experience of walking and discovery in the name of excellencethe Touring certification model also favors the launch of a process of improvement in the area crossed by the paths, networking public and private entities and boosting local entrepreneurship, so that it translates into concrete economic and social benefits.

The three new routes are added to the path certified in 2020: the Sentiero del Viandante, which extends for about 50 kilometers on the eastern coast of Lake Como, from Abbadia Lariana to Piantedo, passing through Bellano (municipality that has obtained the Orange Flag of the TCI in 2017).

The National Territorial Program “Ways and Touring Paths” promotes a sustainable and authentic way of travelling through the enhancement and certification of paths and trails in Italy. The application of the Path Analysis Model (MAC) intends to favor the start of a path of improvement of the territories crossed by the paths, networking public and private subjects and giving impetus to local entrepreneurship, so that it translates into concrete economic benefits and social.

The Italian Touring Club

The Italian Touring Club is a social promotion association which proposes to its members – recipients and actors of the mission – to be protagonists of a great task: to take care of Italy as a common good so that it is better known, attractive, competitive and welcoming. For this reason, the Italian Touring Club contributes to producing knowledge, protecting and enhancing the landscape, the artistic and cultural heritage and the economic and productive excellence of the territories, through widespread volunteering and an ethical, responsible and sustainable tourist practice of travel.

