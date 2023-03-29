Matador, the renowned cartoonist Julio César González Quiceno, spoke in an interview after his departure from El Tiempo for a case of domestic violence that occurred 10 years ago.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, for years they have led the campaign “No Es Hora De Callar” and for this reason they reject any type of mistreatment, abuse, discrimination or affectation against a woman.

Consequently, the Colombian newspaper announced the dismissal of the cartoonist after the domestic violence case for beating his current wife a decade ago was made public.

In an interview, Matador indicated that his dismissal was a hard blow, despite the fact that he was going to resign this Monday before the case was made public. However, González apologized to his wife and expressed that his addiction to alcohol led him to make the mistake.

Despite the various criticisms that this event has generated on social networks, Matador sees it as an opportunity to tell people that it did happen and accept his mistake.. “I take a load off my shoulders because one is always wondering when they are going to arrive for me″, warned the author.

However, the most difficult part of this whole affair has been having to tell his children that their father “on a crazy night he was a monster”, revealed Julius Caesar.

“I spent 16 hours in a cell, we reconciled, but there is a part in the file where the prosecutor asks her what they want and I think that part, despite everything, is the most beautiful, she says in the legal action that He doesn’t want to hurt me, but rather that I seek help.” Matador added.

According to the Pereiran, the events occurred in 2013, the same year in which his wife became pregnant with Mateo. Likewise, the 54-year-old man stated that this event in his life was a learning experience, although today it affects his family again.

Nonetheless, “I tell my daughter Sara and my son Mateo, at their school and at their university they are going to say that their father is a monster, but remember guys that this monster loves you very much”, added the Professional in Marketing and Advertising.

Finally, the cartoonist expressed on his Twitter account “Infinite thanks to all the subscribers and readers of El Tiempo during these 20 years of friendship. Today, the corrupt people that I always attacked with my pencil celebrate my fall and they fire me for a personal mistake that I made and amended. Never lower your head before the power. I love”.