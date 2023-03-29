Asuncion, National Radio.-The documents and audiovisual material to be presented to Unesco on March 31 for the inclusion of the guarania and ñai’ûpo technique in the World Heritage List were approved on Wednesday by the Safeguarding Committee, in extended session.

The Minister of the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC), Ruben Capdevila, stressed that it will be the third application during the current Government for the declaration of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of Paraguayan cultural elements.

In 2019, the nomination of the tereré and poha ñana was submitted, which were declared as the first Paraguayan heritage sites to be included in the Representative List of the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Subsequently, the nomination of the poncho para’i of 60 lists was submitted, to which will be added this year the candidacies of the guarania and the technique of the Ñai’ûpo (ceramic making).

The National Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is chaired by the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC), together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education and Sciences, Secretariat of Information and Communication, Secretariat of Language Policies, National Directorate of Property Intellectual and the Paraguayan Institute of Crafts.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal.