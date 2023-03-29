Home News Paraguay will submit the nomination of guarania and ñai’ûpo as UNESCO Cultural Heritage
News

Paraguay will submit the nomination of guarania and ñai’ûpo as UNESCO Cultural Heritage

by admin
Paraguay will submit the nomination of guarania and ñai’ûpo as UNESCO Cultural Heritage

Asuncion, National Radio.-The documents and audiovisual material to be presented to Unesco on March 31 for the inclusion of the guarania and ñai’ûpo technique in the World Heritage List were approved on Wednesday by the Safeguarding Committee, in extended session.

The Minister of the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC), Ruben Capdevila, stressed that it will be the third application during the current Government for the declaration of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of Paraguayan cultural elements.

In 2019, the nomination of the tereré and poha ñana was submitted, which were declared as the first Paraguayan heritage sites to be included in the Representative List of the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Subsequently, the nomination of the poncho para’i of 60 lists was submitted, to which will be added this year the candidacies of the guarania and the technique of the Ñai’ûpo (ceramic making).

The National Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is chaired by the National Secretariat of Culture (SNC), together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education and Sciences, Secretariat of Information and Communication, Secretariat of Language Policies, National Directorate of Property Intellectual and the Paraguayan Institute of Crafts.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal.

See also  A worker in his 50s at a construction site in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do... Serious accident investigation

You may also like

17-year-old dies in a drug frenzy – her...

WORRIING FISH DEATH « cde News

Natural alternatives that have effects similar to viagra

Is Europe threatened with a catastrophe like China’s...

Matador talks about his departure from El Tiempo...

More security for your AKS clusters: Azure Backup...

The Election Commission has announced the elections in...

Captured for kidnapping in Campoalegre, Huila

Accident at the intersection: collision with a tram:...

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy