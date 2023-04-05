10
For the second time in a few weeks, a demonstration with over 500 vehicles from construction companies in the province of Genoa and 1,500 workers blocked the city by crossing it in procession. “The Government measures are only palliatives – vents Carlo De Romedis, supplier of the construction companies and one of the promoters of the initiative – Giorgetti must […]
Read more ↣ : Superbonus, the construction workers in the procession paralyze Genoa: “Palliative measures. Giorgetti intervene, the companies are failing” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Hits: 6