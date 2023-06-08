Home » Surprising the number of women who have been with Omar Geles
by admin
“When I started to be famous on the accordion I met girlfriends, many girlfriends. More or less 300 women have passed through my life, ”composer, singer and accordion player Omar Geles said with a laugh, in an interview in which he revealed details about his extensive sentimental life.

He is a master at composing vallenato hits, love and betrayal being his main reasons for reaching the public who loves the vallenato genre with each note and melody.

In an interview conducted by the journalist Víctor Sánchez Rincones, for the first time Omar Geles revealed the number of women he has enjoyed throughout his musical career, but he also recalled a heartbreak from which the hit ‘Cuando casi te forgot’.

The also composer of ‘Los Caminos de la vida’, I’m not going to cry’, ‘Busca un Confidente’, Recuerdos de un Amor’… he narrated that from the age of 8 he took up the accordion and at 14 he was already an expert playing the instrument , skill that led him to the life of parties, parradas and trips with musical groups. He never lacked an inspiration to compose, he was always surrounded by women who were his inspiration, but also the pain of a betrayal even led him to leave Valledupar.

“Out of spite I went to Barranquilla because they hit me with a cache, I was disappointed in life and while in that city I took her things, and in a fig tree I burned her memories and photos, except for a gorilla-shaped stuffed animal that I couldn’t throw it away A long time passed, already in Valledupar, going through my things I found a napkin with the smell of that woman, on which she read for my heaven, my chocolate… ”.

This part of my life was the inspiration for composing ‘Cuando casi olvidada’, which says: “Looking through my old things, I found a note that said: «my heaven, I love you». And your lips painted like a kiss for me, Oh, it said: «honey, I love you. For my chocolate». After a year, when I almost forgot you, when a day finally passed without remembering you, after I didn’t feel jealous, or angry if they told me that you gave yourself to another man…”.

