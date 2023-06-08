The HUR explained the scandals with its agents – fugitive Trubitsyn and escort Ksyusha Maneken

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the situation surrounding scandals with its agents. He told about it Andriy Yusov, representative of the State Government during an interview with “Ukrainian Pravda”.

In particular, answering a journalist’s question about the award for blogger and former escort Oksana Voloshchuk, who calls herself “Ksyusha Manneken”, Yusov replied that she “seriously helped” To the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense, but informationally, not as an agent.

“I think it was a mistake to release this information. But she helped. As far as I know, she helped seriously. It is about work on the information front, not about agency work,” — said Yusov.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence involves various people to work for the good of the country. And these people do not necessarily have an impeccable reputation, Yusov added.

“It is normal that the Central Intelligence Agency, like the intelligence of any country in the world, uses the help of completely different people (with different roles and life paths) to achieve its interests and protect national security. It should be so. If someone thinks that we cooperate only with candidates of sciences and professors with an impeccable reputation, it is not so.” – said the representative of GUR.

The intelligence also told about deputy Trubitsyn, who fled the country using permission from the GUR. They said that at the time when the pass was issued to him, the deputy had no restrictions, and if the department had known how things would turn out, they would not have involved him.

“This is not a question about the surname, but a question about the system. At that time, neither the border guard, nor those who submitted the letter, nor those who signed it, had any legal grounds not to let this person out of the territory. There were no such reasons… If the border service had a mark against this surname that there is a suspicion, there are restrictions on leaving, he would not have been released even with a letter… A letter is not an indulgence. If anyone had known he wasn’t coming back, of course they wouldn’t have signed him. Because there is a great responsibility on the people who use the documents.” Yusov said.

Also, the representative of GUR stated that such things should not be repeated.

“I hope that this person will return and take an active part in actions related to justice. But if this does not happen, I do not rule out that she can return to Ukraine in another way…”, — Yusov answered mysteriously.

