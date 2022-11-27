The lifeless body of a woman residing in Cappella Maggiore surfaced on the morning of Saturday 26 November near the locks of the Brentella canal in Colfosco, in the municipality of Susegana.

The recovery intervention of the corpse surfaced in the Channel news/susegana_affiora_un_cadavere_alle_chiuse_del_brentella-12270273/&el=player_ex_12270329″>

After the sighting, the firefighters intervened in via 18 June to recover the body, even with the help of a small boat. Inspection also by the Carabinieri and the local police. The recovery and identification operations are still in progress.

The inspection of firefighters and law enforcement

At the moment there are no precise hypotheses on the causes of death. The extreme gesture is not excluded.

The report of the disappearance of the woman had been made in recent days to the Carabinieri of Cordignano.