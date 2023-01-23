Margareth L Chacón Zúñiga was sent to prison, suspected of the murder of Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in May 2022 on the island of Barú, Cartagena.

A guarantee control judge granted him a security measure in a prison after being accused of “planning, financing and logistics of the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.”

With this capture there are seven detainees for the murder of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor, killed in front of his pregnant wife on May 10 on the Colombian island of Barú, near Cartagena (north).

On Saturday, El Salvador’s Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro announced her expulsion in a Twitter message that was accompanied by photographs showing the 42-year-old woman being escorted by Interpol agents as she boarded a plane.

“We reiterate: El Salvador will not be a refuge for international criminals,” Villatoro wrote.

Chacón was arrested on Wednesday together with Salvadoran Wilber Huezo, 47, accused of having hidden her in the Central American country.

Salvadoran authorities raided two houses where the suspect was hiding and seized Colombian passports, cell phones, laptops, and about 15,000 euros, as well as some dollars, Colombian and Mexican pesos.

The authorities have not determined the intellectual authors of the murder of Pecci, who was investigating cases of drug trafficking and organized crime.

The United States offered a reward of 5 million dollars to those who provide information on those responsible.

Throughout the international investigation, some criminal organizations have emerged as suspects such as the Brazilian PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and the Uruguayan Clan Insfrán.

Pecci, specializing in organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing, had investigated gangs in Brazil, as well as Lebanese money launderers from the Triple Border of Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina.