Home News Suspected in prison for the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci
News

Suspected in prison for the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci

by admin
Suspected in prison for the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci

Margareth L Chacón Zúñiga was sent to prison, suspected of the murder of Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in May 2022 on the island of Barú, Cartagena.

A guarantee control judge granted him a security measure in a prison after being accused of “planning, financing and logistics of the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.”

With this capture there are seven detainees for the murder of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor, killed in front of his pregnant wife on May 10 on the Colombian island of Barú, near Cartagena (north).

On Saturday, El Salvador’s Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro announced her expulsion in a Twitter message that was accompanied by photographs showing the 42-year-old woman being escorted by Interpol agents as she boarded a plane.

“We reiterate: El Salvador will not be a refuge for international criminals,” Villatoro wrote.

Chacón was arrested on Wednesday together with Salvadoran Wilber Huezo, 47, accused of having hidden her in the Central American country.

It may interest you: Suspect charged with threatening Federico Gutiérrez

Salvadoran authorities raided two houses where the suspect was hiding and seized Colombian passports, cell phones, laptops, and about 15,000 euros, as well as some dollars, Colombian and Mexican pesos.

The authorities have not determined the intellectual authors of the murder of Pecci, who was investigating cases of drug trafficking and organized crime.

The United States offered a reward of 5 million dollars to those who provide information on those responsible.

Throughout the international investigation, some criminal organizations have emerged as suspects such as the Brazilian PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and the Uruguayan Clan Insfrán.

See also  The Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China officially notified the ideological work of rectifying the entertainment industry | Zhao Wei | Zheng Shuang

Pecci, specializing in organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing, had investigated gangs in Brazil, as well as Lebanese money launderers from the Triple Border of Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina.

You may also like

What is Valledupar FC aiming for this season?

Create a better future by hard work——General Secretary...

Footwear industry, start on the right foot

To ‘bless’ the stages for the National Games

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue blue...

The restriction of maritime transport in Santa Marta...

Children under 14 years of age can have...

450 thousand gallons of fuel arrive to supply...

The 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Opera Gala is...

Ideological bias?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy