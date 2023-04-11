Home News Sustainable Animal Feed and Extended Chews Join Hands to Care for Furry Children
Sustainable Animal Feed and Extended Chews Join Hands to Care for Furry Children

Sustainable Animal Feed and Extended Chews Join Hands to Care for Furry Children

The “Life Together Festival 2023 New Taipei Ludi Station” was successfully concluded on April 9. For two consecutive days, many people brought their furry children to the site for rabies vaccinations, consultation with veterinarians, and even picnicking together. During the event, Mao Pai Pai also joined hands with Woopetz’s BUGHUG feed to bring owners and pets a lively activity of “free food for fur kids”, which attracted a large number of pet lovers to participate enthusiastically. Wonderful weekend.

Woopetz has cooperated with Maopai this time, so that pets participating in the event can use Maopai’s food utensils to taste Woopetz’s BUGHUG feed. Participants said that the furkids liked this new taste very much, and learned about the benefits of good food utensils for pets, as well as how to let furkids chew for longer, fix food and relieve stress. Woopetz’s brand philosophy is to focus on pet health and well-being, and to provide high-quality products and services, and the BUGHUG feed presented in this event is fully in line with this philosophy.

BUGHUG also has cat feed.Photo / Woopetz provided

BUGHUG pet feed uses insect protein as an ingredient, which further improves the absorption of the nutritional value of the feed by more than 30%, so that pets can absorb more protein. BUGHUG series feeds also have hypoallergenic properties, making pets less prone to allergic reactions. The manufacturing process of this feed does not contain animal or plant allergens and gluten, and uses shell-free insect protein as raw material, which is in line with the concept of sustainable resource regeneration.

The booth at the event also provided more information about pet health and breeding knowledge, allowing participants to have a deeper understanding of how to take care of pets and choose the most suitable products for their furry children. BUGHUG feed is available in a lightweight 400g pack suitable for travelling, and there is even a family size pack of 5kg. The site immediately captured the taste buds of many furry children, and it is safe and free of animal and plant allergens and gluten, which is very popular among pet owners. Woopetz official website: Woopetz.com.tw

BUGHUG further improves the absorption of feed nutritional value by more than 30%.Photo/Official Facebook of the Maoists

