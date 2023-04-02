The Mudu Mountain Mausoleum Cultural Monitoring Center monitors the flow of people, vehicles and the safety of the cemetery in real time.Photo by reporter Gao Ming

Our reporter Lin Lin

As the Ching Ming Festival approaches, Suzhou ushers in the peak of sacrifice and sweeping. Yesterday was the last Saturday before the Ching Ming Festival, and various cemeteries in Sioux City ushered in the peak of pre-holiday sweeping. According to statistics from the Civil Affairs Bureau, a total of 754,500 grave-sweepers and 127,500 vehicles were received that day, including 190,700 grave-sweepers from other provinces and cities. The total reception of grave sweepers on that day increased by 66.7% compared with last Saturday.

Civil defense, material defense, and technical defense to ensure the safety and order of the sacrifice and sweeping civilization

At around 8:00 a.m. yesterday, the traffic flow on Sunzhuang Road, which entered the Fenghuang Cemetery of Mudu Shanling Cultural Cemetery, became larger. In the bright spring, a large number of vehicles and passengers poured into the Fenghuang Cemetery. The huge parking lot was full of private cars. , which Shanghai license plate vehicles accounted for almost half of the country. “Before 8 o’clock, the parking lot was already full.” The manager said that the peak of Qingming festival sweeping this year is earlier than in previous years. Since mid-March, the passenger flow has doubled significantly. It is estimated that the number of people sweeping during the Qingming festival will reach 75-80 million people. In order to cope with the peak of sacrifice and sweeping, since March, each cemetery has launched a variety of convenient services such as early opening of the park at 7 a.m., additional security personnel and volunteers, and free shuttle buses. Starting from March 18, every Saturday and Sunday One-way traffic is implemented on the internal roads of the cemetery.

In the Mudu Mountain Mausoleum Cultural Monitoring Center, the real-time status of traffic and people flow in each cemetery is clear at a glance. “Passenger flow statistics can monitor the flow of people entering the cemetery in real time, and automatically count the number of people and send it to our monitoring center. The license plate capture camera can monitor the flow of vehicles in real time, automatically calculate the number of parking spaces in the cemetery, and pass various The LED display at the intersection shows how many parking spaces there are in the cemetery.” Yan Qiuhong, director of the customer service department of the Mudu Mountain Mausoleum Cultural Industry Management Committee, said that through the license plate capture machine, you can see the information of all the vehicles in the parking lot. If there is congestion, the staff can be immediately notified for evacuation and command.

According to reports, the Mudu Mountain Mausoleum Cultural Monitoring Center was put into use in 2018. The monitoring range of 36 electronic display screens covers all 8 cemeteries and 15 tomb areas of Mudu Mountain Mausoleum Culture. The system covers 235 high-definition network cameras, 14 Passenger flow counting machine, 8 license plate capture machines, 4 thermal imaging observation pan-tilts and 2 indoor intelligent safety management systems. Through the organic combination of civil air defense, physical air defense, and technical air defense, the closed-loop management of early warning, quick response, and timely disposal of fire hazards in the cemetery has been realized.

“In order to meet the needs of some worshipers to burn paper money, we have also set up centralized incineration places at the entrances of each cemetery. Through the screen, we can grasp the status of each centralized incineration place in real time.” Yan Qiuhong said. The Tianping Tomb, Suzhou Tomb, and Xiangyang Tomb have installed thermal imaging observation platforms, which support fire point detection and smoke detection. The detection range is 1500 meters, and 24-hour path cruise is used to check the surrounding conditions. Once someone burns paper money in the cemetery, thermal imaging can detect the fire source in the first time, and send an alarm to the security monitoring room in time, and the staff on duty will notify the cemetery personnel to investigate and deal with it.

Take multiple measures to provide heart-warming services to provide convenience for the masses

A bouquet of flowers and a box of green balls are almost standard equipment for grave sweepers. “Because of the prevention and control of the epidemic, we haven’t come to Suzhou to sweep graves for three years. We have been using the “cloud sacrifice sweep” to express our grief. Now that the Qingming festival restarts, we can’t wait to “see” our parents.” Wu from Shanghai The lady told the reporter that it is very convenient to take the tomb-sweeping bus from Suzhou Railway Station to the cemetery. Although she has not been there for three years, the service in the cemetery is very good, and the area around the tombstone is also clean and tidy. It’s a beautiful spring, so I’ll have fun in Suzhou after visiting the tomb.

“Father, I’m here to see you.” At the gate of the etiquette center of the Fenghuang Cemetery, Grandma Wang wrote solemnly on the card of the message from heaven, entrusting her thoughts to her deceased relatives. Grandma Wang said that her father had been buried in Fenghuang Cemetery for 40 years. In the past, the cemetery was very small and old. Over the years, the scale of the cemetery has expanded and the environment has become better and better. The cemetery has lush vegetation and blooming flowers. Changing the gloomy and cold feeling of the cemetery, the environment and service made them feel warm and caring.

It is understood that the culture of Mudu Mountain Mausoleum currently provides free hot water, wheelchairs, reading glasses, medicine boxes and other convenient services in the business halls of each cemetery. The heavenly message card allows citizens and friends to feel the heart-warming service.

In order to meet the requirements of civilized sacrifices and customs, Wangsan Cemetery provides free red paper bags for sacrificers at the centralized incineration place. According to the cemetery management personnel, with the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the peak of Qingming this year is early and the flow of people is large. In previous years, there were about 150,000 tomb-sweepers during the Qingming period. This year, it is expected to exceed 200,000. There are many vehicles and people. District has brought some management pressure. In accordance with the principle of “one car out, one car in”, strengthen the management of passenger flow. At the same time, strengthen safety management and strictly implement unified and centralized burning in the cemetery.

This year, the city’s Qingming Festival sweeping work will start from March 8 to April 18. In order to ensure the safety and order of the Qingming Festival sweeping, the Suzhou civil affairs department, together with the city’s public security, traffic police, transportation, urban management, fire protection and other departments, jointly ensure the service guarantee of the Qingming Festival sweeping. All funeral service agencies continue to make appointments for funeral scans. Citizens can make appointments 10 days in advance through the “Sioux City Digital Funeral” website in the “Su Zhoudao” app. At the same time, the “96444” funeral service line provides telephone appointments, consultation and other services. The traffic police department of the public security made a traffic travel guide for the Qingming festival sweep; opened a number of “railway + bus” connecting lines.