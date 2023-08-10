SV Waldhof stormed into the round of 16 with a run-up

Lauda. Third division soccer team SV Waldhof is in the round of 16 of the Baden state cup. The professional team from Mannheim prevailed 8-0 (1-0) at state league club SV Lauda on Wednesday evening and will play their next cup game on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at association league club VfB Eppingen. The SVW was clearly superior to the extremely defensive Tauber valley from the start, but initially had trouble creating compelling chances.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

The superiority only paid off towards the end of the first half when Yann Mabella hit the outside of the post (42′) and Minos Gouras made it 1-0 in added time. Per Lockl found Gouras with a long ball and the offensive player lobbed the ball directly over FV goalkeeper Sekan Özden (45+1).

After the break, the decision for SVW was quickly made when Berkan Taz (our picture) increased the lead to 2-0 with a penalty kick (47th) and then dusted it off to make it 3-0 (48th). Mabella later made it 4-0 (56′), Taz scored again from the penalty spot (64′), Julian Rieckmann (70′), Angelo Gattermayer (76′) and Mabella again (86′) made it 8-0 .

more on the subject

Mannheimer Morgen Plus article news“>football

Cup in Lauda: SV Waldhof has been warned

Published08/08/2023By Thorsten Hof

Mannheimer Morgen Plus article news“>football

SV Waldhof Mannheim relies on Jesaja Herrmann

Published09.08.2023By Thorsten Hof

Mannheimer Morgen Plus article news“>Football (with photo gallery)

SV Waldhof loses at the start: Coach Rehm feels “like in the wrong movie”

Published05/08/2023By Alexander Müller

SV Waldhof: Hawryluk – Jans (56. Carls), Sechelmann, Seegert (46. Riedel), Bolay – Lockl (46.Okpala), Rieckmann – Gattermayer, Taz, Gouras (83. Hawkins) – Mabella. wy

Thorsten Hof © MM/Luca Ottmann

Thorsten Hof Editor Sports editor, focus on SV Waldhof, Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

URL of this article:

https://www.mannheimer-morgen.de/startseite_artikel,-lokalsport-mannheim-80-sv-waldhof-stuermt-mit-anlauf-ins-achtelfinale-_arid,2114114.html

Links in this article:

[1]

[2]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

