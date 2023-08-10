SV Waldhof stormed into the round of 16 with a run-up

Lauda. Third division soccer team SV Waldhof is in the round of 16 of the Baden state cup. The professional team from Mannheim prevailed 8-0 (1-0) at state league club SV Lauda on Wednesday evening and will play their next cup game on Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at association league club VfB Eppingen. The SVW was clearly superior to the extremely defensive Tauber valley from the start, but initially had trouble creating compelling chances.
The superiority only paid off towards the end of the first half when Yann Mabella hit the outside of the post (42′) and Minos Gouras made it 1-0 in added time. Per Lockl found Gouras with a long ball and the offensive player lobbed the ball directly over FV goalkeeper Sekan Özden (45+1).
After the break, the decision for SVW was quickly made when Berkan Taz (our picture) increased the lead to 2-0 with a penalty kick (47th) and then dusted it off to make it 3-0 (48th). Mabella later made it 4-0 (56′), Taz scored again from the penalty spot (64′), Julian Rieckmann (70′), Angelo Gattermayer (76′) and Mabella again (86′) made it 8-0 .
SV Waldhof: Hawryluk – Jans (56. Carls), Sechelmann, Seegert (46. Riedel), Bolay – Lockl (46.Okpala), Rieckmann – Gattermayer, Taz, Gouras (83. Hawkins) – Mabella. wy
