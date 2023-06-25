Swastika at the Communist Refoundation party in Pavese – Lombardy

The vandalism committed during the night

(ANSA) – PAVIA, JUNE 25 – Act of vandalism last night in the area hosting the Communist Refoundation party this weekend in Torrevecchia Pia (Pavia), a municipality in the Pavese area. Some posters were torn down and a swastika was drawn with a spray can.



In a statement released in the afternoon, Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party, claims that “the imbecile who wrote the inscription paid us a compliment: the communists were the most bitter enemies of Hitler and fascism. Certainly “It is always sad that there are people who identify with the monstrous ideology of Nazi-fascism. Ours is a party of partisans of the Constitution born of the Resistance and each of our circles is a garrison of democracy, solidarity and anti-fascism”.



“I thank the priest of Torrevecchia Pia, Don Emanuele Sterza – continues Acerbo – who in his homily this morning expressed his concern for the vandalism and that symbol of hatred that recalls the extermination of millions of people guilty only of being considered ‘different’ Maximum solidarity with the comrades of the Pavia federation”. (HANDLE).



