Home » Swiss Tourist Causes Car Accident in Death Valley National Park While Avoiding Tarantula
News

Swiss Tourist Causes Car Accident in Death Valley National Park While Avoiding Tarantula

by admin
Swiss Tourist Causes Car Accident in Death Valley National Park While Avoiding Tarantula

Tourist Causes Car Accident Trying to Avoid Tarantula in Death Valley National Park

(CNN) – In an unusual turn of events, a tourist in Death Valley National Park, California, caused a car accident while trying to avoid a tarantula. The incident took place on October 28 and involved two Swiss tourists who were traveling in a motorhome. The driver spotted the spider and slammed on the brakes, which led to a motorcyclist crashing into the back of the vehicle, as reported in a press release issued by the park.

The motorcyclist was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Surprisingly, the tarantula emerged from the incident unharmed, according to the park’s statement. Death Valley National Park is known for housing various wild animals, but tarantulas are not frequently encountered.

As explained in the park’s press release, tarantulas typically spend the majority of their time underground and only emerge when seeking a mate. Fall is the season when they are more commonly found on the surface. Due to their slow movement and non-aggressive behavior, park officials urge visitors not to panic if they come across these eight-legged creatures.

The statement also pointed out that a tarantula’s sting is similar to that of a bee and does not pose a fatal threat to humans. Nonetheless, it is essential for park visitors to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from all wildlife.

In recent years, there have been several instances of human-animal encounters in national parks across the country, although most cases involved visitors attempting to get closer to the animals rather than avoiding them. In a similar incident earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park authorities had to euthanize a bison calf after a visitor foolishly tried to pick it up. The culprit was subsequently convicted of “intentionally feeding, touching, taunting, frightening or disturbing wildlife” and faced a fine of US$500.

See also  Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform Rock presentation in front of Santa Ana Cathedral

Just last week, a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park in North Carolina was temporarily closed due to multiple cases of visitors attempting to feed and get close to a young bear.

As visitors continue to explore national parks and encounter wildlife, it is crucial to remember the importance of respecting the animals’ boundaries and refraining from any actions that may endanger both humans and wildlife alike.

You may also like

The construction of the Lihula manor vineyard begins

New confrontation between dissidents and the Army in...

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and...

Pope Francis announces participation in Dubai

Opposition is questioned for lying in the Alejandro...

write a title for this article (CNN) —...

The new La Encharcazón bridge has already been...

Title: “Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone: Boosting Economic...

Money, weapons, name: Al-Kassam Brigades is Hamas’ militarized...

Final phase of construction of 7th South Avenue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy