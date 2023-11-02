Swiss Tourist Causes Car Accident in Death Valley National Park While Avoiding Tarantula

Tourist Causes Car Accident Trying to Avoid Tarantula in Death Valley National Park

(CNN) – In an unusual turn of events, a tourist in Death Valley National Park, California, caused a car accident while trying to avoid a tarantula. The incident took place on October 28 and involved two Swiss tourists who were traveling in a motorhome. The driver spotted the spider and slammed on the brakes, which led to a motorcyclist crashing into the back of the vehicle, as reported in a press release issued by the park.

The motorcyclist was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Surprisingly, the tarantula emerged from the incident unharmed, according to the park’s statement. Death Valley National Park is known for housing various wild animals, but tarantulas are not frequently encountered.

As explained in the park’s press release, tarantulas typically spend the majority of their time underground and only emerge when seeking a mate. Fall is the season when they are more commonly found on the surface. Due to their slow movement and non-aggressive behavior, park officials urge visitors not to panic if they come across these eight-legged creatures.

The statement also pointed out that a tarantula’s sting is similar to that of a bee and does not pose a fatal threat to humans. Nonetheless, it is essential for park visitors to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from all wildlife.

In recent years, there have been several instances of human-animal encounters in national parks across the country, although most cases involved visitors attempting to get closer to the animals rather than avoiding them. In a similar incident earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park authorities had to euthanize a bison calf after a visitor foolishly tried to pick it up. The culprit was subsequently convicted of “intentionally feeding, touching, taunting, frightening or disturbing wildlife” and faced a fine of US$500.

Just last week, a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park in North Carolina was temporarily closed due to multiple cases of visitors attempting to feed and get close to a young bear.

As visitors continue to explore national parks and encounter wildlife, it is crucial to remember the importance of respecting the animals’ boundaries and refraining from any actions that may endanger both humans and wildlife alike.

