Home » Syrian arrested on charges of war crimes in Bremen
News

Syrian arrested on charges of war crimes in Bremen

by admin
Syrian arrested on charges of war crimes in Bremen

According to the Attorney General The man is accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes of torture and enslavement. From 2012 to 2015 he is said to have been the local leader of a militia commissioned by the Syrian regime to violently suppress opposition movements in a district of the capital Damascus. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the accused also participated in abuse and forced labor himself. His militia is also said to be responsible for looting, enslavement and arbitrary arrests. The Federal Court of Justice ordered the man to be held in custody.

This message was broadcast on 08/04/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  Petro proposes the purchase of coca leaf

You may also like

Óptica Los Andes offers discounts of up to...

Who is the ‘Marlboro Man’, narco involved in...

“Just an old man alone”: Trump abandoned by...

Woman attacks her pet’s aggressor dog with a...

Innovation and Breakthroughs at Xichang Satellite Launch Center:...

Amazon deforestation down 66 percent

Petro’s son revealed that illegal money entered the...

The Panama Canal’s Desperate Search for Water to...

Jack Wolfskin jacket for 120 instead of 200...

Convinced and ‘pleased’ the IMF chief: Shahbaz Sharif

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy