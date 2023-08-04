Syrian arrested on charges of war crimes in Bremen

According to the Attorney General The man is accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes of torture and enslavement. From 2012 to 2015 he is said to have been the local leader of a militia commissioned by the Syrian regime to violently suppress opposition movements in a district of the capital Damascus. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the accused also participated in abuse and forced labor himself. His militia is also said to be responsible for looting, enslavement and arbitrary arrests. The Federal Court of Justice ordered the man to be held in custody.

This message was broadcast on 08/04/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

