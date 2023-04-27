Home » T-Mobile US EPS beat expectations by $0.06, revenue just below forecasts By Investing.com
News

T-Mobile US EPS beat expectations by $0.06, revenue just below forecasts By Investing.com

by admin
T-Mobile US EPS beat expectations by $0.06, revenue just below forecasts By Investing.com
© Reuters. T-Mobile US EPS beat expectations by $0.06, revenue just below expectations

Investing.com – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.58, $0.06 above analyst estimates of $1.52. Revenue for the quarter was $19.63B versus consensus estimates of $19.85B.

Shares of T-Mobile US closed at $149.94, up 2.19% over the past 3 months and up 13.34% over the past 12 months.

T-Mobile US received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to T-Mobile US earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, T-Mobile US’s financial health score is “performing well.”

Check out recent T-Mobile US earnings performance and T-Mobile US financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Harbin Airport's passenger throughput of 13.5 million passengers in 2021 | Epidemic | Harbin City_Sina News

You may also like

Dogliani hosts the 1st festival of giant benches...

Paraguay present at the robotics world championship in...

These are the new ministers of Petro’s cabinet...

A new Journey to Italy – Veneto at...

Confidence comes from batting with Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhr Zaman

Aída Victoria Merlano’s response to Karen Sevillano

Architecture Biennale 2023, the Italian Pavilion in Fosbury...

Punjab, KP elections, government ready for talks: Sources

The vallenato viceroy who seeks a crown in...

Reggio Parma Festival 2023 between dance, theater and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy