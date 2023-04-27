T-Mobile US EPS beat expectations by $0.06, revenue just below forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. T-Mobile US EPS beat expectations by $0.06, revenue just below expectations



Investing.com – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.58, $0.06 above analyst estimates of $1.52. Revenue for the quarter was $19.63B versus consensus estimates of $19.85B.

Shares of T-Mobile US closed at $149.94, up 2.19% over the past 3 months and up 13.34% over the past 12 months.

T-Mobile US received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to T-Mobile US earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, T-Mobile US’s financial health score is “performing well.”

