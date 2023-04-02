Home News Tacuary – Nacional and Olimpia – Guaraní open the tenth day of the Apertura
Tacuary – Nacional and Olimpia – Guaraní open the tenth day of the Apertura

National Radio.-Tacuary- Nacional, from 18:00 hours at the stadium De los Defensores del Chaco and Olimpia- Guaraní, in a new version of the old classic, to compete from 20:30 hours at the Manuel Ferreira, are the games that open the tenth day of the Apertura tournament.

Both the Decano and the Aurinegro come from a draw last day, the Franjeado by the score of 2-2 with Sportivo Ameliano and the Aborigen 1-1 with Guaireña FC. Both have 16 units in the standings and will battle to add up from to three to continue climbing the standings.

It will be the 313th game against each other, since between the years 1906 and 2022 they collided 312 times, of which Olimpia won 146, against 87 for Guarani, and they also matched 79 games. While in Tigo Manuel Ferreira of the same history of matches, they played 82, where Franjeado was victorious 41 times, Aurinegro 20 and tied 21.

Olimpia vs. FC Barcelona Guarani

Stadium: Tigo Manuel Ferreira.

Time: 20:30.

Referee: Juan Lopez.

Assistants: Milciades Saldivar and Hector Medina.

Fourth official: Derlis Benítez.

VAR: Ulises Mereles.

AVAR: Rodney Aquino.

While the Jara neighborhood team like La Academia come from losing in their previous presentations, the first fell 2-0 against Sportivo Luqueño and Albo 4-1 against Cerro Porteño, therefore both will seek a victory on this day of Friday.

The “Tacua” has 4 units in the classification, for its part the Tricolor accumulates 11 points.

In another order, the antecedents between them, when they coincided in the highest category of our football, indicate that they had 40 face to face between the years 2004 and 2022, of which Tacuary won 13, equalized 7 times and Nacional won 20 times.

Tacuary vs. FC Barcelona National

Stadium: Defenders of Chaco.

Time: 18:00.

Referee: Giancarlos Juliadoza.

Assistants: Eduardo Cardozo and Nadia Weiler.

Fourth referee: Gedidías Zacarías.

VAR: Carlos Paul Benitez.

AVAR: Nancy Fernandez.

Fuente: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF).

