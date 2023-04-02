The soldiers of the Magdalena Battalion continue collaborating in the neutralization of illicit economies in the village of El Cedro in Pitalito Huila through the permanent work of the Ninth Brigade. This time through the seizure of goods that did not comply with the regulations but that were intended to be mobilized and marketed within the nation.

In the first operation, 390 bottles of foreign beer and 638 cans of soda were stolen.

In a subsequent operation, 144 units of liquid milk, 230 cans of soda, 34 bottles of wine and 120 bottles of beer were seized.

To ensure that Huila’s development is based on security, the soldiers will continue to combat various threats.

captured to serve a sentence for the crime of extortion.

The motorcycle was stolen and the man reportedly demanded payment.

Likewise, a man who was ordered by a court to serve a sentence of six years in prison for the crime of extortion was captured. He was captured in the municipality of La Plata, Huila, thanks to an inter-institutional action between the Ninth Brigade, the Military Gaula and the Technical Investigation Corps.

The 31-year-old subject would have complied with the extortion demands of the citizen to return his stolen motorcycle in exchange for 1,000,000 pesos.

According to the investigation, the victim and his companion were riding their motorcycle on the Palermo-Neiva highway at night when they were stopped by two men who, brandishing firearms, threatened them and forced them to get off the motorcycle. After forcing them to dismount, the men allegedly launched the investigation. flight.

The following day, he received a message on the social media platform Facebook informing him that his motorcycle had already turned up and that to get it back he would have to pay the required sum.

Once the victim has delivered the money, they tell him to pick up the car in the parking lot of a supermarket in the Cámbulos neighborhood of Neiva.

The soldiers of the Huila Military Gaula fight daily against extortion.