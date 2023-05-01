Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology Comics Department’s 4th Graduation Exhibition “Long Night” Physical + Online Simultaneously Launched

Text/Ye Zhenzhe

Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology‘s 4th On-campus Graduation Exhibition “Long Night” officially opened today (1) and will last until May 5; at the same time, the online exhibition can also be viewed on the CXC platform (https://cxc.today/ zh/news/59), so that people outside the school can appreciate these excellent works.

Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology‘s 4th on-campus graduation exhibition “Long Night” was launched, attracting enthusiastic participation from people inside and outside the campus.Photo/Provided by Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology

The Department of Comics at Tainan University of Applied Sciences stated that the title of the exhibition “Long Night” is appropriate for the creators’ mood transitions during the creation process. Creation is a hard and heavy job, it is like a journey accompanied only by oneself, lonely but unforgettable.

Bing Bulei (pseudonym), one of the members of the graduation exhibition, said that during the graduation production process, he deeply understood that it is very important to arrange the schedule well. In the later period, the pressure of the deadline doubled, and it was a bit difficult to maintain a certain level.” This creative journey allowed her to experience the meaning of the limit, and she also had more ideas about different forms and types of painting affairs, which were all valuable gains. .

Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology Comics Department’s 4th On-campus Graduation Exhibition.Photo/Provided by Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology

Chen Dingkai, director of the comics department at Tainan University of Applied Sciences, said that many of the works in this year’s graduation exhibition are already of professional standards, and they are amazing in terms of storyline, storytelling, and image performance. For example, “The Devil’s Chief” by Aling Taiwei, based on the social situation shrouded by the epidemic in recent years, and designed the “devil king”, a character who is preparing to run for the position of the chief of the village in charge of local public affairs in the human world. Based on this Weaving together a playful, reflective story about the impact of the pandemic and gender identity.

Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology Comics Department’s 4th On-campus Graduation Exhibition.Photo/Provided by Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology

Chen Dingkai said that the comics department of the school, as the only department in Taiwan that cultivates comics skills, also shoulders the mission of providing professional talents and injecting fresh water for the ACG industry; On the one hand, they all adhere to the concept of advancing with the times and grasping the pulse of generations, trying to make the most perfect plan. Therefore, this graduation exhibition specially invited people from the industry and academia, such as Huang Zirong, chairman of the professional union of comics practitioners in Tainan City, and Professor Xie Shengwen from the General Education Center of National Tainan Nursing College, to come to the graduation exhibition to discuss the job prospects of comics, the impact of generative artificial intelligence, etc. Oriented to share ideas and hope to bring benefits to students.

Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology Comics Department’s 4th On-campus Graduation Exhibition.Photo/Provided by Tainan University of Applied Science and Technology

