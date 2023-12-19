Taiwan detected a Chinese balloon near the island for the second consecutive day

New tensions between Taiwan and China have emerged in the midst of the electoral campaign on the island, with reports of Chinese balloons being detected near the median line that separates the two territories. The Taipei Ministry of National Defense reported on Tuesday that a Chinese balloon was seen advancing along the median line, marking the third report of this kind this month and the second in a row.

The balloon was spotted on Monday at approximately 67 nautical miles northwest of the city of Keelung, according to the Ministry of National Defense. This comes after Taiwan reported the sighting of two other Chinese balloons near the island. The continued presence of Chinese balloons in the region has raised concerns about potential interference in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng suggested that the balloons could be weather-related, potentially being diverted towards Taiwan by monsoon winds. However, Taiwanese authorities have described the actions of the Beijing regime as an attempt to interfere in the electoral climate.

The appearance of Chinese balloons near Taiwan has become a politically tense issue, particularly as the United States previously shot down a balloon earlier this year, which Beijing claimed was a civilian aircraft. The latest incidents come amid intensified military and political pressure on Taiwan from China, which views the self-governed democratic country as its own territory.

Taiwan’s military has repelled several attempts by Chinese forces to approach the island’s sensitive contiguous area, with authorities seeing these actions as part of an intensified Chinese campaign to intimidate voters ahead of the election. There have been repeated warnings that China is trying to sway voters toward candidates seeking closer ties with Beijing, framing the elections as a choice between “peace and war.”

Taiwan has complained for the past four years about periodic Chinese military incursions as Beijing ramps up pressure to try to force the island to accept its sovereignty. With the election campaign accelerating, Taiwan and Washington have cautioned Beijing not to exert any influence over the vote.

Beijing has vowed to one day seize Taiwan and has increased pressure since President Tsai Ing-wen, who is pro-independence, came to power in 2016. China has regularly sent warplanes and ships around the island as part of its efforts to assert its claims over Taiwan.

The continued tensions between Taiwan and China highlight the geopolitical challenges in the region, particularly as the island prepares for an important electoral decision next month.

