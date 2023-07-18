Taiwanese Businessman in Gansu: People Come In, Goods Go Out, and They Keep It

Qian Jianhua, a Taiwanese businessman who has been living and working in Gansu for over 20 years, shared his experience and success in the agricultural industry during a recent interview. Qian emphasized the importance of establishing a sustainable industrial chain in modern agriculture, from production to sales.

Qian initially came to Gansu in 1999 with a group of Taiwanese entrepreneurs, aiming to align their business with China‘s Western Development strategy. He found that the inland region of northwest China offered lower investment thresholds, reduced labor costs, and strong state support, resulting in higher profits for his company. However, he acknowledged the challenges of farming, including high investment costs, long return periods, and high risks. Qian credited government policy support and subsidies for the growth and success of his edible fungus company, which owns 126 greenhouses and four cold storages and employs 50 to 100 people daily.

During the joint interview activity called “Silk Road in Gansu,” journalists discovered that Gansu’s climate, characterized by strong sunshine and significant temperature differences, is suitable for cultivating a variety of crops. Qian revealed that there are currently nine Taiwanese-funded enterprises investing in Gulang County, all related to agriculture. In the second half of the year, three additional Taiwan-funded enterprises will be established, focusing on seedling breeding and ecological environment management. Qian emphasized the importance of finding markets for high-quality agricultural products, stating that ensuring sales is more crucial than maximizing profits. He highlighted collaboration with e-commerce platforms and combining online and offline sales channels as effective strategies for expanding market reach and driving employment.

Despite initially coming by chance, Qian has grown to love Gansu and has found business opportunities in the region. He sees immense investment potential in Gansu but acknowledges the limited awareness of the region due to its inland location. Qian expressed his hope for more Taiwanese compatriots, especially young people, to explore Gansu and consider investment opportunities and self-development in the area. He plans to invest in an organic fertilizer factory and develop a circular economy, utilizing the abundant local sheep population.

Qian Jianhua’s success story serves as an example of the potential for Taiwan compatriots to thrive in Gansu’s agricultural industry. With favorable government policies and an advantageous business environment, Gansu offers promising opportunities for investment and growth.

