Bracco Imaging Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2923/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13581/2022 proposed by Bracco Imaging Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, Marche University Hospital, and towards of Abruzzo Region, Tuscany Region, Marche Region, Bolzano Province, Valle D’Aosta Autonomous Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Trento Autonomous Province, Emilia Romagna Region, Umbria Region, Lazio Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Veneto Region.

