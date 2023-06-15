Talk show actor Li Haoshi was fined 100,000 yuan for “Extermination of the Three Clans” | Chinese talk show actor | Xiaoguo Culture Company

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, June 15, 2023]Chinese talk show actor Li Haoshi “humiliated the army” and was punished in the style of “killing the three clans”. On June 15, the theater where he performed was fined 100,000 yuan. Prior to this, Li Haoshi himself had been criminally detained, and his Xiaoguo Culture Company was fined tens of millions, and all performances were suspended for rectification.

Li Haoshi (House) performed at the Century Theater of China-Japan Youth Exchange Center Co., Ltd. on May 13. He described his domesticated wild dogs as “good-mannered and capable of winning battles.” He was reported as an insult to the CCP army. Because these eight characters are the content of the so-called “goal of strengthening the military” proposed by Xi Jinping.

Recently, the theater was fined 100,000 yuan by the Beijing Bureau of Culture and Tourism, on the grounds that it found that the performance was prohibited and did not stop and report it.

Prior to this, Xiaoguo Culture Company was fined 13.35 million yuan, confiscated 1.325 million yuan of performance income, and at the same time completely suspended the performance for rectification.

Li Haoshi himself was taken away by the Beijing police on May 18, and a case was filed for investigation.

The CCP authorities’ comprehensive suppression of Li Haoshi and his company’s “killing three ethnic groups” has made it difficult for overseas people to understand, “It’s just a joke, so what?” Extremely unconfident, can only be said to be too low self-esteem.”

Shen Zeng, an overseas self-media person, said: “The suppression of Li Haoshi and Xiaoguo culture is also an example to others. In fact, it is using this method to threaten the entire performing arts industry and the private capital behind them. The authority of the Communist Party cannot be challenged. It is actually sending such a signal. I think it is more of a propaganda effect to suppress all possible opposing voices.”

Yao Cheng, a former Lieutenant Colonel of the CCP Navy Command, said in a recent interview with NTDTV that the CCP’s top officials used the incident of punishing Li Haoshi as a show and tried to buy the morale of the army.

He said, “The CCP has always relied on the military to maintain its rule and save its lives, but in fact the CCP’s “SS” has long since lost its morale. For example, Beijing is constantly preparing for the military invasion of Taiwan, but most of the generals in the army are not willing to fight at all. This war, because this battle cannot be won at all, the cost is too great.”

Yao Cheng said that the Communist Party is very clear that the army is now in a state of obedience and defiance. “So now they give money on the one hand, and on the other hand, whether it’s brainwashing or whatever, they want to protect the reputation of the military, but the reputation of the military cannot be maintained (in this way).”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)