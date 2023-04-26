Home » Tangier security overthrows a criminal network specialized in forging witnesses and diplomas
Tangier security overthrows a criminal network specialized in forging witnesses and diplomas

Electronic Science – Tangiers

On the basis of accurate data provided by the services of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, the agents of the state interest of the judicial police in the city of Tangiers were able, today, Wednesday, April 26, to arrest two persons, aged 27 and 45 years, one of them with a criminal record, on suspicion of their involvement in forging certificates and diplomas. Educational and administrative documents and offering them for use in return for money.

The two suspects were arrested during a security operation carried out in the city center of Tangiers, where they were caught in possession of a set of forged diplomas issued by private vocational training schools, as well as booking points statements and false professional credentials.

The searches carried out in the homes of the detainees also resulted in the confiscation of an additional set of forged school and university certificates, as well as lists of points bearing the identities of others, as well as forged evidence and others related to the annual tax payment on vehicles. Fake seals and information equipment used in the commission of this criminal activity were seized.

The two suspects have been kept under theoretical guard, subject to the investigation supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to determine all the circumstances surrounding the commission of these criminal acts.

