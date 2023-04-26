Home » She prostituted her underage daughter: she was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Río Tercero
Entertainment

She prostituted her underage daughter: she was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Río Tercero

by admin
She prostituted her underage daughter: she was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Río Tercero

A 54-year-old woman from the town of Embalse was sentenced in a trial held in the courts of Río Tercero to 16 years in prison for forcing her daughter, who was then a girl between 8 and 9 years old, into prostitution. .

This was resolved by the Rio Tercero Crime Chamber, whose members found the woman responsible for the crimes of promoting prostitution aggravated by the relationship and the age of the minor, as well as a necessary participant in sexual abuse with aggravated carnal access, and promotion of aggravated corruption.

More news from Río Tercero and Almafuerte

The woman acknowledged having committed the crimes with which she was charged.

The events occurred between 2014 and 2016 in the town of Calamuchita Valley, when the victim was between eight and nine years old.

The courts of Río Tercero have jurisdiction over the departments of Tercero Arriba and Calamuchita.

According to the investigation carried out by the investigating prosecutor Paula Bruera, the convicted woman prostituted her daughter with three men, two of them brothers from Villa del Dique, aged 52 and 54, and the third from the town of Manfredi, from 69 years. The latter knew how to be her partner.

The alleged perpetrators of the violations will be tried shortly, in a new trial.

The woman’s name was not provided to protect the girl’s identity, out of respect for the minor’s rights.

See also  Replay of "Bright Sword", "Soldier Assault" and other classic Oriental film and television channels pay tribute to "the cutest person" jqknews

You may also like

The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro...

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” releases new stills...

“Dungeons and Dragons” released a new special to...

The coronation of Carlos III and Camilla: 2,000...

Yeti Out joins hands with AIAIAI to create...

May calendar, these are the payments with confirmed...

“Asteroid City” release poster Wes Anderson’s luxurious lineup...

Video: a robot collapsed after working 20 hours...

“CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Shimoda Hikaru Art Planet...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy