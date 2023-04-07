news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SENIGALLIA, APRIL 07 – The Guardia di Finanza of the provincial command of Ancona has conducted an operation, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, on a network of companies, managed by a criminal organization that issued false invoices from January 2022 to February 2023, for 150 million euros, used by over 600 companies in Italy (some of the construction sector concessionaires of tax credits deriving from building bonuses) with a VAT evasion of 33 million euros, a potential illegal savings on direct taxes higher to 28 million euros with laundering of illicit proceeds towards China. During the investigations, conducted by the finance police of Senigallia, 18 people were reported for issuing and using invoices for non-existent transactions, unfaithful and omitted declarations, fraudulent evasion of tax payments and self-laundering: these are 3 Italians and 15 Chinese. A Chinese woman, held to be among the main perpetrators, is under house arrest. The investigative activity was called “Fast & Clean”, due to the speed with which the illicit operations were completed, guaranteeing the cleaning up of the money with the simulation of commercial operations that never took place.



Carried out 10 searches and a preventive seizure for the equivalent of 33 million euros of bank current accounts, prestigious cars, a textile factory worth 150 thousand euros, cash for around 30 thousand euros, watches, jewels, 9 buildings with a total value of over one million euros. Also 15 companies were subjected to preventive seizure, whose cancellation was ordered to avoid the continuation of the illegal activity. (HANDLE).

