Tchakéi Marouf is now with this Tanzanian club!

Togolese international midfielder Tchakéi Marouf leaves As Vita Club for Singida Fountain Gate FC in Tanzania.

It’s not official yet. But Tchakéi Marouf is a new player for Singida Fountain Gate FC in Tanzania. Rumors have been running for weeks and the player initially denied it. But in the end the rumors turn out to be true. Since this Wednesday, August 2, 2023, the Togolese international was seen in a friendly match with Singida Fountain Gate FC. The Tanzanian team was facing Marouf Tchakéi’s former club, As Vita Club. The former captain of ASKO started with Singida Fountain Gate FC and even scored against his former club.

Until then nothing has been formalized by the Tanzanian club or the As Vita Club. But everything suggests that Tchakéi Marouf would be a new player for Singida Fountain Gate FC in Tanzania. The formalization must be imminent.

