Title: UK Extends Use of CE Mark Indefinitely to Ease Burden on Businesses Post-Brexit

Source: Voice of Hope

Date: August 2, 2023

The British Department of Commerce and Trade (DBT) has announced that it will indefinitely extend the use of the European Union’s product safety mark CE (Conformité Européenne) to meet a key requirement to ease the burden on businesses and benefit consumers while boosting the UK economy’s growth. This decision is seen as the latest concession in Britain’s proposed post-Brexit reforms.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in response to pressure from the industry and manufacturers, the British government made a compromise. On August 1, the British Minister of State for Commerce and Trade, Kevin Hollinrake, announced the indefinite extension of CE marking, which applies to 18 regulations owned by DBT.

Hollinrake stated, “The government has listened to industry and is pursuing its goal of reducing the burden on businesses and helping the economy grow by removing barriers and red tape.”

He further added, “UK companies will be able to continue to use the CE mark with UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) following extensive engagement with the industry.”

The decision has been welcomed by industry representatives. Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), remarked, “It’s great to see the continued recognition of CE-marked products. This will give smaller companies time to adapt to the UKCA marking system and focus on growing their business both domestically and internationally.”

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturers’ organization Make UK, described the decision as pragmatic and common sense, ensuring the competitiveness of manufacturers and boosting confidence in doing business in the UK. Make UK worked extensively with the UK government to push this decision forward.

The acceptance period for the CE mark in the UK market has now been extended for another two years until December 31, 2024. Manufacturers will be allowed to use the conformity assessment activities for CE marking carried out before December 31, 2024, as the basis for using the UKCA mark until December 31, 2027.

The intervention by the British government will prevent a potential cliff moment when the UKCA mark was due to be admitted in December 2024. This move aims to provide businesses with regulatory certainty, allowing them to focus on innovation and growth.

Notably, the food industry is waiting for updates from the UK government on post-Brexit import controls. The release of the UK’s new border strategy, known as the Border Targeted Operating Model (TOM), is expected after concluding a government-industry consultation in late May next year.

CE marking is a legally mandatory mark for products in the EU market. It signifies compliance with European safety, health, environmental, and sanitary standards. The CE mark is required for all products sold in the European Union.

While the UK officially withdrew from the European Union on January 31, 2020, the country entered a transitional period until December 31, 2020. Brexit refers to the United Kingdom’s voluntary withdrawal from the European Union in order to establish its own independent policies.

The indefinite extension of the CE mark demonstrates the UK government’s commitment to reducing regulatory burdens on businesses and ensuring the smooth functioning of trade while maintaining safety standards.

– Responsible editor: Changqing

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.