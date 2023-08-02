National government authorized special tariff regime for electricity in La Guajira

Through Decree 1276 of July 31 of this year, the Ministry of Mines and Energy authorized the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG) to establish a special and differential rate regime of a transitory nature for the residential public service of electrical energy in the department of La Guajira.

“For the definition of this special and differential tariff scheme for the provision of the service, the vulnerability of the areas that, due to their special conditions, have immediate demand attention needs for electricity must be taken as the main criterion,” read in the document signed by the ministerial cabinet.

According to the national government, the measure is adopted to expand access to energy service and preserve the means of subsistence of the population through the rescue of the energy transition, “in order to overcome the humanitarian crisis and the state of unconstitutional things or avoid the extension of its effects” within the framework of the State of Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency declared in the neighboring department.

Thus, the Ministry of Mines and Energy with the support of the Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) and the Institute for Planning and Promotion of Energy Solutions for Non-Interconnected Zones (IPSE) will have to identify and inform the CREG about the areas with special conditions of vulnerability in the department of La Guajira that have immediate demand attention needs for electrical energy.

“The CREG must establish the special and differential tariff regime within the term of one month from the issuance of the decree, as well as define the transitory period of the same”, indicates the norm.

JUSTIFICATION

One of the national government’s arguments for authorizing this differential rate is that in La Guajira there are at least 78,371 homes without this service, which according to the Wayuu indigenous authorities is a fundamental right.

Studies cited by Minenergía indicate that Uribia and Manaure are the municipalities in the country that require the greatest investment in isolated energy solutions. Another reason for the guajiros to pay according to their conditions is the high rates of monetary poverty and extreme poverty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

