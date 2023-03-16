This Thursday, March 16, teachers in the city of Neiva joined the national call to express their support for the social reforms promoted by President Gustavo Petro.

In most of the schools in Neiva and nearby municipalities, classes were not held due to the scheduled march, in which teachers gathered peacefully to express their support for the reforms.

The Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) called for the demonstrations that were also carried out in the main cities of the country, in support of the pension, labor and health reform promoted by the National Government.

The call for the march included the participation of workers’ unions and teachers, who mobilized through the streets of Neiva to show their support for the reforms-

The health, pension and labor reforms are some of the measures that have the support of these unions, who consider that they are necessary to guarantee greater social and labor protection for Colombians.