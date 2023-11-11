“Teaching Unity, guarantee in the defense of their rights”: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday on the Platform program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the teaching union, and the right they have by law to a salary increase every 3 years.

Cuchillas announced that a few days ago the National Consultative Congress of Salvadoran Teachers was held, a meeting where 9 unions participated, and in which they discussed the problem of non-compliance by the Government with the salary increase that corresponded to this year.

The teacher explained that among the organizations that make up the Teaching Unit are: ANDES June 21, Bases Magisteriales, SIMEDUCO, the Salvadoran Pedagogical Movement, among others. Likewise, he announced that it was 33 years ago that this sector was in the fight and now it has rediscovered itself under the clear objective of fighting to enforce the salary adjustment that is established in the Teaching Career Law.

“The Teaching Career Law in article 33 states the following: >” .

In this sense, Cuchillas pointed out that the union leaders state that they have been informed of the lack of funds to be able to make said payments, while they have seen the increase in salaries of the police corporation, the holding of the Central American Games and the holding of Miss Universe.

See the full statements:

