In the short format, South Africa has scored 259 runs to achieve the highest target. However, before that, on June 26, 2022, Bulgaria completed Serbia’s target of 246 runs. Australia chased down New Zealand’s 245-run target in Auckland on 16 February 2018. In 2015, West Indies chased down South Africa’s target of 236 runs in Johannesburg. In 2016, England team has achieved South Africa’s target of 230 runs. While in 2022, the Bulgarian team has scored 229 runs against Serbia. In 2020, England completed South Africa’s target of 226 runs. In 2018, Bangladesh completed the target of 215 runs set by Sri Lanka. Similarly, the South African team has completed the target of 212 runs against India, the Indian team has completed 211 runs against Sri Lanka and the Australian team has completed the target of 211 runs against India.