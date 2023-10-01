TechTicker: Nikon Plena, Sennheiser Accentum, QUAD Revela, iFi DAC with Lossless Bluetooth, Yamaha AVR cashback and more | News

NIKON Z 135 MM F1.8 S PLENA – DREAM LENS FOR PERFECT BOKEH?

Sony has one, Canon too, and now Nikon too: a high-aperture 135 mm telephoto lens for their full-format mirrorless system cameras. The 135mm focal length is suitable for many more occasions than you think. For example, it is an excellent portrait focal length, even if many people think that only 85mm is intended for it. 135 mm is also extremely useful for landscape shots, street photography or even sports and product photography. – If you know how to use it.

Certain motif situations, such as portraits in the example mentioned, are by no means limited to a specific focal length just because the vernacular speaks of it. What matters more is how the photographer knows how to use certain focal lengths. There are no fixed rules for focal lengths.

With the new Z 135 mm F1.8 S Plena Nikon now offers a counterpart to Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM and the Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM for Z-Mount tested here. A fixed focal length with high aperture and the promise of perfect bokeh. As with the Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 “Noct”, the addition “Plena” is an indication of the highest quality. Plena is derived from the Latin plenum, leaving a lot of room for interpretation as to why Nikon called it that.



Compared to the competitors mentioned, the Z 135 is basically the same type of lens, but differs in some details. Here is a small table comparison: Manufacturer: Nikon Canon Sony Model: Z 135 mm F1.8 S Plena RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM FE 135mm F1.8 GM Price in €: 2,999 2,699 1,699 Smallest aperture: 16 22 22 Number. Blades 11 9 11Image stabilizer no yes, 5.5-8EV noClose limit 82 cm 70 cm 70 cmmax. Scale 0.20x 0.26x 0.25xFilter diameter: 82 mm 82 mm 82 mm Dimensions mm: 98 x 140 89.2 x 130.3 89.5 x 127 Weight: 990 g 935 g 950 g

As the heaviest and most expensive representative of its kind, Nikon wants to score points above all visually, which is certainly not an easy task given the Canon’s excellent performance. Nevertheless, the Nikon should go one better in terms of edge shading and roundness of bokeh balls right up to the edge of the image. Ultimately, this only plays a minor role, because Nikon users won’t buy a different camera system just because of one lens or another. Therefore, the Z 135 Plena is the only right choice – and definitely a real dream lens for Nikonians.

This can be ordered Nikon Z 135 mm F1.8 S Plena for 2,999 euros from October 12, 23. As is usual with lenses of this class, the available quantities will certainly be limited and the waiting times will be correspondingly long if you don’t order in time.

SENNHEISER INTRODUCES AFFORDABLE WIRELESS OVER-EAR ACCENTUM

With ACCENTUM the traditional brand has Sennheiser introduced a new wireless over-ear headphone below the well-known Momentum 4 headphones, with which it should share its DNA.

The press release is so full of superlatives that Apple could be jealous. In summary, the most important features are as follows: The ACCENTUM Bluetooth 5.2 headphones with multipoint connectivity are equipped with Sennheiser’s Hybrid Active Noise Canceling technology. For the best sound, the model supports the aptX HD codec, which unfortunately cannot be used by Apple users. For the apple community, AAC and the basic codec SBC codec are on board.



The built-in battery is said to last for up to 50 hours of music enjoyment and can be recharged for another 5 hours (via USB-C) in just 10 minutes. The battery is said to be particularly long-lasting and therefore sustainable, although Sennheiser does not specify this in more detail. The included USB-C charging cable can also transform the wireless headphones into a wired headset.

The receiver is controlled via buttons on the housing or via the associated Smart Control app, which also offers other functions such as a 5-band EQ. Firmware updates can also be installed via the app. Of course, Sennheiser also emphasizes that the ACCENTUM offers a high level of comfort and great sound.



Available for pre-order is the ACCENTUM Wireless from September 26th (in black) and should be officially available from October 4th. The white version with sandstone accents will be available from the end of November. Both models have an RRP of 179.90 euros.

QUAD, best known to insiders for the legendary Quad electrostat (Wikipedia), presents the new, exciting speaker series Revela, which are conventional dynamic speakers.



The inventors of “The Closest Approach to The Original Sound” (the closest possible approximation to the original sound) present the Revela 1, a classic “shelf speaker” (more like a compact speaker) with optional stands. The highlight of the new series is the Revela 2, a floorstanding speaker with “outstanding performance,” according to the manufacturer.

The special features include the further developed True Ribbon tweeters. These are ribbon drivers that were developed based on the ESL loudspeaker. Ribbon tweeters are particularly light and responsive.

Depending on the model, the True Ribbon unit is combined with powerful woofers and midrange drivers. These have a new fiber composition called “Reveal” and are particularly stiff and are said to have high internal cushioning.



Die Revela speakers from QUAD are now available from specialist retailers. The RRP for the Revela 1 is 1,999 euros for a pair (899 euros for the optional pair of matching floor stands). The Revela 2 floorstanding speakers cost 3,999 euros/pair.

IFI AUDIO NEO IDSD 2: FIRST OF ITS KIND WITH LOSSLESS BLUETOOTH

iFi Audio has introduced a new version of its popular NEO iDSD. If you don’t know it: it is a compact but very high-quality DAC with a headphone amplifier and preamplifier function. The NEO iDSD can be used lying or upright. This of course also applies to its successor NEO iDSD 2.

As is typical for iFi, the entire technical description is extremely detailed and too long for the TechTicker. Therefore, only the absolute highlights are briefly touched on here. One of the most important innovations is aptX Lossless – the first Bluetooth format that enables “lossless” streaming in CD quality. The NEO iDSD 2 is the world‘s first DAC that can handle aptX Lossless. Of course, like its predecessor, the NEO iDSD 2 also offers USB, optical and coaxial digital cable inputs that enable true, uncompressed Hi-Res, but with Bluetooth, music previously always had to be lossy compressed.



While there are already other Bluetooth formats that are described as “high resolution” – aptX Adaptive, for example, can transmit audio data at up to 24 bit/96 kHz, and LDAC’s specification goes up to 32 bit/96 kHz – it is These are lossy formats. These “high-resolution” Bluetooth formats apply compression that is more efficient and less audible than older codecs, but sound quality is still compromised.

aptX Lossless is the first Bluetooth audio format that can stream CD-quality (16-bit/44.1 kHz) audio “losslessly” (although it still technically applies some compression). It achieves bitrates of up to 1.2 Mbps in near CD quality – that’s more than twice the maximum bitrate of aptX Adaptive and aptX HD and about 20 percent higher than the maximum value of LDAC. Here too, the theoretical maximum transmission quality depends on the reception. If it is not optimal, the bandwidth is reduced. However, the format has the potential to further improve the sound quality that can be achieved via Bluetooth.



aptX Lossless is part of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound platform. In order to use the format, both the source device (e.g. an Android smartphone, unfortunately Apple does not support this) and the receiving device (Bluetooth headphones or earphones, a DAC or an audio system) must have an appropriately equipped Snapdragon chipset. The NEO iDSD 2 is the world‘s first DAC, in fact the first audio component ever, with aptX lossless decoding. And iFi says it has worked closely with Qualcomm to ensure it takes full advantage of the benefits of this format.

You can find the full details of the new iFi Audio NEO iDSD 2 here. The device will soon be available in the German iFi sales shop WOD-Audio. The price is 899 euros.

YAMAHA CASHBACK PROMOTION: BUY AV RECEIVER AND SAVE UP TO 250 EURO

Just in time for the start of the dark season, Yamaha is launching a cashback campaign for AV receivers. Depending on the model, you can get up to 250 euros back until October 31, 2023. The prerequisite for this is purchase from an authorized Yamaha dealer and a Online registration with serial number and invoice.



Modell CashbackRX-A8A 250€RX-A6A 200€RX-A4A 150€RX-A2A 100€RX-V6A 75€RX-V4A 50€

There is an overview of Yamaha receivers here.

NOMAD BASE ONE MAX 3:1 LADESTATION

The manufacturer offers a stylish 3-in-1 charging solution Nomad a new MagSafe charging station. The Base One Max 3:1 charges Apple Watch, AirPod case and smartphone centrally at the same time and without cable chaos. In addition to the elegant interplay of metal and glass, the charging station offers official MagSafe technology. The Nomad Base One Max 3-in-1 charging station is now available in two colors Amazon available for around 160 euros.



Enables charging of Qi-enabled smartphones with up to 15 watts Enables wireless charging of the Apple Watch and AirPods cases with up to 5 watts Elegant design with metal housing, glass plate and Apple MagSafe puck Extra heavy for better grip and easier removal of devices With non-slip rubber coating on the Bottom for a firm holdRaised MagSafe puck for better grip on the charging device and compatibility regardless of the camera thickness of the smartphoneCharging device for smartwatch and AirPods casesCompatible with iPhone 8 and newer and all Qi-enabled devices, Apple Watch from series 4 and AirPods with wireless charging casesMagnetic alignment through MagSafe only for iPhones 12 and newer USB-C to USB-C cable with nylon coating (2 meter length) Requires 30W power supply, this is not included Dimensions with Apple Watch charging device: 18 x 9 x 5 centimeters Dimensions of the base : 18 x 9 x 2 centimeters Weight: 755 grams Scope of delivery: Base One Max 3:1, 2 meter USB-C to USB-C cable



