Pakistan team’s flop performance, Boxing Day Test Kangaroos name

Web Desk: Pakistan cricket team faced defeat by Australia in the second test match as well. The Boxing Day Test went to the Kangaroos.

According to sources, Australia once again outclassed the national team in the second Test match played in Melbourne and won the Boxing Day Test thanks to their aggressive performance.

With the Boxing Day Test, the Kangaroos also took a decisive lead in the series.

According to the match points, in pursuit of the target of 317 runs given by Australia in the Melbourne Test, the entire Pakistan team was bowled out for 237 runs in the second innings.

The Green Shirts lost the match by 79 runs due to a last-minute collapse in the second innings.

In the second innings of the Boxing Day Test, Abdullah Shafiq and Imamul Haq opened, Abdullah Shafiq returned to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs while Imamul Haq failed as usual.

Later, the national captain Shaun Masood took an aggressive approach but luck did not favor him and he fell prey to Pat Cummins after playing an innings of 60 runs off 71 balls. Babar Azam could also score only 41 runs.

Apart from them, Saud Shakeel scored 24 runs, Rizwan scored 35 runs while Amir Jamal returned to the pavilion without opening his account.

Captain Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler for the Kangaroos, taking 5 wickets. Mitchell Starc took 4 catches while the lone wicket went to Josh Hazlewood.

