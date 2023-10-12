Home » Teenager involved in traffic accident in Yopal in critical condition – news
News

Teenager involved in traffic accident in Yopal in critical condition – news

by admin
Teenager involved in traffic accident in Yopal in critical condition – news

A spectacular traffic accident that occurred on Carrera 21 and Calle 19 in the city of Yopal, left a 15-year-old teenager in critical condition.

According to information provided by Dany Vargas, mother of the injured minor, her son was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a car, whose driver allegedly fled, and it was due to the intervention of the community that he was detained while the authorities arrived. .

The woman points out that her son, Yeferson Ardila Vargas, has head trauma, fractures in various parts of the body and skin wounds caused by friction with the pavement, a situation that keeps him under a reserved prognosis.

Yeferson’s family asks the authorities to take on the case responsibly, since according to them, there were irregularities in the protocol to deal with the incident.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Boyacá reduced the number of injured with gunpowder in relation to the previous year – news

You may also like

China Conducts Nationwide Sample Survey on Population Changes...

Killed in Rimini: children of the victim, the...

Bukele will sweep the 2024 presidential elections

Baltimore/Washington International Airport Cleared After Bomb Threat

This will be the new Museum of Life,...

China Calls for Ceasefire and Resumption of Peace...

Forio, Giusy Ferreri and Clementino among the Christmas...

Israel denounces that Hamas committed a massacre in...

US Assures Cooperation with Israel and Egypt to...

Gareth Sella takes office as deputy youth minister

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy