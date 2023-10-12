Teenager involved in traffic accident in Yopal in critical condition – news

A spectacular traffic accident that occurred on Carrera 21 and Calle 19 in the city of Yopal, left a 15-year-old teenager in critical condition.

According to information provided by Dany Vargas, mother of the injured minor, her son was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a car, whose driver allegedly fled, and it was due to the intervention of the community that he was detained while the authorities arrived. .

The woman points out that her son, Yeferson Ardila Vargas, has head trauma, fractures in various parts of the body and skin wounds caused by friction with the pavement, a situation that keeps him under a reserved prognosis.

Yeferson’s family asks the authorities to take on the case responsibly, since according to them, there were irregularities in the protocol to deal with the incident.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

