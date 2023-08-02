Temporary beach closures for oxygenation and cleaning

The closures are carried out in compliance with the current district Decree, which provides for a day of rest and oxygenation on the beaches, to allow regeneration and recovery from environmental impact.

With the purpose of continuing with the protection actions of the different beaches and subsequent to the peak holiday season of mid-year, the District Mayor determines temporary closures for cleaning and oxygenationwhich restricts the entry of bathers and the departure of boats, among other activities in the city’s spas.

Due to this, during this week temporary closures are scheduled as follows: Tuesday, August 1, restriction on the beaches of the rural area, understood as Buritaca, Guachaca, Mendihuaca and Don Diego.

Likewise, this Wednesday, August 2, there will be temporary closure, only for that day, on the beaches of urban areas such as the Bay, The coconuts, El Rodadero, Taganga, Playa Grande, Bello Horizonte, Plenomar, airport beaches and all those in urban jurisdiction.

For its part, in Playa Blanca, given its status as a blue flag destination and in compliance with the requirements of this sustainability certification, there will be two closing days on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 August.

It should be reiterated that these temporary closures are made after consultation with the tourist service providers of these destinations and under the provision of the current district decree.

