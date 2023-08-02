Home » Japanese Table Tennis Star Ai Fukuhara Accuses Jiang Hongjie of Violating Her Human Rights: Lawyer Responds
Japanese Table Tennis Star Ai Fukuhara Accuses Jiang Hongjie of Violating Her Human Rights: Lawyer Responds

Japanese Table Tennis Star Ai Fukuhara Accuses Jiang Hongjie of Violating Her Human Rights: Lawyer Responds

Title: Ai Fukuhara Accuses Jiang Hongjie of Violating Her Human Rights, Lawyer Responds

Publication Date: August 2, 2022

In a surprising turn of events, Ai Fukuhara, the former table tennis player, has recently commissioned a lawyer to issue a scathing 3,000-word statement against Jiang Hongjie. The statement accuses Hongjie of violating Fukuhara’s human rights by holding a press conference and aims to put pressure on relevant authorities. Additionally, Fukuhara’s alleged involvement as an outside director of a professional table tennis team company was revealed by Japanese media, despite her retirement in June.

The lawyer representing Jiang Hongjie, a prominent figure in the controversy, has responded to Fukuhara’s accusations. He dismissed her claim of using public opinion to bury her as completely irrelevant. The lawyer stated, “The argument is completely baseless. I believe that those who have read our statement will understand why we had to hold a press conference. We hope the other party can comply with the preservation order issued by the court as soon as possible.”

The ongoing conflict between Fukuhara and Hongjie has attracted significant attention from the press and the public. Fukuhara’s decision to involve legal representation suggests that the dispute has escalated beyond a mere disagreement, taking a legal course.

Fukuhara’s accusation of a serious violation of her human rights raises questions about the nature of their conflict and the potential consequences it may have. It remains to be seen how this dispute will unfold in the coming weeks, and whether it will have lasting implications for Fukuhara’s public image and professional career.

In the meantime, the public eagerly awaits further developments in this high-profile conflict, as the stakes continue to rise. Both parties involved have become the center of media attention, with their actions closely scrutinized by fans, critics, and industry insiders alike.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it is essential to closely monitor the actions, responses, and legal developments of both Ai Fukuhara and Jiang Hongjie to grasp the full extent of this complex situation. The implications for the wider table tennis community and their respective careers could be significant.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

