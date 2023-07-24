Home » Temptation and detention take away the freedom of two people
by admin
Hespress Incidents Photo: Hespress Archives – W.M.Monday 24 July 2023 – 18:44

Members of the judicial police in the security state of El-Ayoun managed, on Sunday evening, to arrest two persons, aged 19 and 21, suspected of involvement in a case related to deception of a minor, detention and failure to report a crime of which he is aware of the occurrence.

A security source stated that the two suspects were arrested on the background of one of them deceiving a 13-year-old minor girl, before detaining her in his car and subjecting her to violence, which are the criminal acts that took place in the presence of the second suspect without being reported, and which were documented in a videotape posted on social media pages.

The same source added that the two suspects were kept under theoretical guard, subject to the judicial investigation supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, as well as to determine the true backgrounds behind the commission of these criminal acts.

Temptation with minor eyes social networking sites

the news

