Ten Valledupar restaurants were closed preventively for not complying with sanitary regulations

In Surveillance and Control Inspection operations, the Local Health Secretariat established a sanitary measure of total suspension of work or services temporarily in 10 food establishments in Shopping Centers.

Of the inspection carried out in 18 restaurants of the Food Court in the Guatapurí shopping center, and 14 in Mayales Plaza, 10 resulted in a sanitary measure of suspension of activities; 5 in each. While others only applied denaturation and destruction of food due to cross contamination or expiration dates.

These actions lead to specific recommendations for improvement in order to continue with the activities, in which the establishments have time to correct the findings and request a new visit from the Health Entity to verify compliance with the norm according to Law 9. of the 1979 article 576.

